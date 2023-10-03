KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO Paul Knopp Joins Mental Health Tech Non-Profit Project Healthy Minds Board of Directors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Project Healthy Minds, a millennial / Gen Z-driven mental health tech non-profit, announced today that it has appointed Paul Knopp, Chair and CEO of KPMG LLP, to its Board of Directors. In his role as KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO, Knopp leads one of the world’s preeminent professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world’s largest and most prestigious organizations. He also serves as Chair of the Americas region and is a member of both KPMG’s Global Board and Executive Committee.

“Paul is a perfect fit for the Project Healthy Minds Board of Directors. His pioneering spirit – bringing artificial intelligence to the tax, audit, and advisory business and putting ESG at the center of KPMG’s commercial strategy – demonstrates that Paul is a visionary and courageous leader. He is able to see around corners to determine where the corporate world is headed next and has the confidence to lead the way,” said Phillip Schermer, Founder and CEO of Project Healthy Minds. “Paul is precisely the type of trailblazing CEO that is so essential to our work. He’s willing to use his voice to destigmatize mental health in the workplace and he’s a responsible CEO who is investing significant resources at KPMG to make it a leader in employee mental health.”

Mental health is a growing issue in the U.S. and globally, affecting 65 million Americans annually and 615 million people worldwide. Depression and anxiety also account for $1 trillion in lost productivity costs worldwide.

Project Healthy Minds’ work focuses on three key pillars:

Democratizing access to mental health services by building the world’s first free digital mental health marketplace Destigmatizing mental health by partnering with culture-makers Improving access and affordability by advocating for innovative workplace investments in employee mental health

“Mental health and employee well-being have always been top of mind to me personally and to the leaders at KPMG, but its importance has only been magnified in today’s post-pandemic environment, particularly when reflecting on the barriers to mental health care that exist and the stigmatization that often surrounds this issue,” said Knopp. “Project Healthy Minds is doing incredible work to break down those barriers in order to ensure that everyone has the ability to access the care that they need, and I’m looking forward to supporting their efforts while also bringing best practices to the work that we do to support our firm’s people.” Prior to becoming Chair and CEO, Paul’s career as an audit partner focused on serving leading global companies in the manufacturing, life sciences, transportation, professional services, and technology industries.

Additionally, he lends his time and expertise to many civic and charitable organizations. He is a governing board member of the Center for Audit Quality as well as a board member of Catalyst and Partnership for New York City.

