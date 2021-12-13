KOREA PACK & ICPI WEEK (Int’l Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical Industry Week) 2022 to Provide O2O Service Connecting Offline Exhibition to the Online Business Platform

GOYANG, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BioPharmaExhibition–KOREA PACK and concurrent event ICPI WEEK (Int’l Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical Industry Week) will be held as hybrid events in 2022.





KOREA PACK and ICPI WEEK, the largest packaging, cosmetic and pharmaceutical exhibition in Korea, will be held at KINTEX from June 14th to 17th hosted by Kyungyon Exhibition Corp.

KOREA PACK 2022 will cover such main product groups as Packaging Machinery, Packaging Materials & Containers, Package Printing Machines, Packaging Inspection Equipment, Packaging Processing Machinery & Equipment, Package Design, Services, Food Processing Machinery and Logistics System & Equipment. KOREA PACK is distinguished by its unique breadth of products and services and the unparalleled internationality of its exhibitors and visitors alike.

ICPI WEEK, International Cosmetic & Pharmaceutical Industry Week, consists of 6 concurrent events: The 12th Materials Handling & Logistics Exhibition (KOREA MAT), The 17th Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Bio Process & Technology Exhibition (COPHEX), Int’l Exhibition for Chemical Processing and Fine & Specialty Chemicals (KOREA CHEM), The 12th Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Exhibition (KOREA PHARM & BIO), The 16th Laboratory, Analytical Equipment & Biotechnology Exhibition (KOREA LAB) and The Cosmetic Ingredient & Technology Exhibition (CI KOREA). Through these concurrent events, visitors can see everything from the development, R&D, to production, packaging, logistics, and distribution of products.

With a scale of 1,500 companies and 3,500 booths, 80,000sqm (scheduled), KOREA PACK & ICPI WEEK is the biggest packaging, cosmetic and pharmaceutical B2B exhibition in Korea.

Launching of the Global O2O Business Platform of KOREA PACK & ICPI WEEK

A premium online platform of KOREA PACK & ICPI WEEK will be arranged for an active business exchange. In preparation for the prolonged COVID-19, the organizer will support connecting suppliers and consumers in a non-face-to-face manner for a continuous business. This platform is to showcase exhibitors’ products and technology, arrange online business meetings, and give information on the latest trends through online seminars and conferences.

In the online platform, AI will connect recommendable buyers and exhibitors so that they can find optimal partners and connect their businesses.

More details about the exhibition are available on the official websites. (Offline: https://www.koreapack.org/eng/main.asp, Online: online.pack-icpi.com)

Contacts

Kyungyon Exhibition Corp.



Erica Lee



+82-2-785-4771



hylee@kyungyon.co.kr