Home Business Wire Kopin to Present at the TD Cowen Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference
Business Wire

Kopin to Present at the TD Cowen Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference

di Business Wire

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application specific optical systems and high performance micro-displays for defense, enterprise, consumer and medical products, today announced that it will be participating in the TD Cowen Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference in-person Tuesday, February 13th and Wednesday, February 14th, 2024.


Michael Murray, CEO of Kopin, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 13th, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the presentation please visit Kopin webcast link. Mr. Murray will also be available to host one-on-one meetings with approved investors throughout the conference.

To register for a one-on-one meeting, please contact cowenmeetings@cowen.com.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Contacts

Kopin Corporation

Richard Sneider

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

rsneider@kopin.com

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

KOPN@mzgroup.us
+561 489 5315

Articoli correlati

RingCentral Modernizes Patient Care Communications for Healthcare Organizations With New EHR Integrations and Generative AI

Business Wire Business Wire -
BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-first global enterprise cloud communications, video, webinars, hybrid events,...
Continua a leggere

Twist Bioscience Unveils Differentiated Ultra High-Throughput Library Preparation Solution at AGBT

Business Wire Business Wire -
Early access of novel technology that enables preparation of thousands of samples at low cost through self-normalization, enhanced multiplexing,...
Continua a leggere

Medallia Commits to Net Zero by 2040

Business Wire Business Wire -
PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced a commitment to achieve net-zero...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php