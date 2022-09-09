<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Kopin to Participate in Upcoming HC Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
Kopin to Participate in Upcoming HC Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced today that Mr. Richard Sneider, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor event:

  • H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

    Presentation: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 9:30 AM ET (6:30 AM PT) at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City

A live Webcast of the event will be made available on the investor relations portion of Kopin’s website at https://www.kopin.com/investor-events/.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Kopin Investor Relations

Richard Sneider, (508) 870 5959

CFO rsneider@kopin.com

or

Market Street Partners

JoAnn Horne, (415) 596-6886

Jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

