Kopin to Participate in Upcoming HC Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced today that Mr. Richard Sneider, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor event:
H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 9:30 AM ET (6:30 AM PT) at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City
A live Webcast of the event will be made available on the investor relations portion of Kopin’s website at https://www.kopin.com/investor-events/.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.
