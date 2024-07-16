Kopin Partners with Wilcox Industries for Modular Dismounted Soldier System

Provides Integrated Day and Night Heads up Display Optical Solutions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a trailblazer in application-specific optical solutions and high-performance micro-displays for defense, enterprise, consumer, and medical products, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Wilcox Industries on the cutting-edge FUSION CLAW™ head borne information system.





The FUSION CLAW is set to revolutionize the battlefield with its advanced modular technology platform, seamlessly integrating night vision, communications equipment, Identification Friend-Foe (IFF), AI-informed power prioritization, multi-spectral forward illumination, mission recording, and Day/Night Heads-Up Display (HUD) into a single, lightweight package. The system’s design ethos—modularity, scalability, adaptability, and power management—ensures that operators can remain laser-focused on their missions. Kopin’s pivotal role involves the development and production of look-through mixed reality accessories, which we believe significantly enhance warfighter situational awareness with state-of-the-art Day and Night HUDs.

These new accessories will work with legacy fielded systems and as the demand for sophisticated Day and Night Visual Augmentation Solutions (VAS) skyrockets with over 70,000 systems already fielded and 100 commercial licensees integrating with the Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK)(1) , the FUSION CLAW system stands at the forefront of technological innovation. Warfighters can now access a wide array of information directly through a seamless heads-up display, eliminating the need for the user to look down at a chest-mounted End User Device (EUD).

“ATAK system users and future AR initiatives need the capability to view critical information in all ambient lighting conditions, from intense daylight to total darkness,” said Nic Peterson, Kopin’s Director of Business Development for Warfighter Vision. “We believe our power-efficient, high-performance microdisplays combined with innovative near-eye optics enable Kopin’s HUD products (designed and built in USA) to meet the complete operational needs of the warfighter and augments their current ATAK system, today. We are delighted to expand our customer base with esteemed partners like Wilcox, renowned for their outstanding contributions to the armed services.”

We believe with the FUSION CLAW system, Kopin and Wilcox Industries are poised to deliver unmatched situational awareness and mission success, ushering in a new era of battlefield innovation and significant revenue potential. James Teetzel, CEO of Wilcox Industries, stated, “The teaming of Kopin & Wilcox presents a unique partnership that is well poised to meet the development and production demands of the customer. The proliferation of this requirement for a headborne modular technology platform, with integrated VAS components, has amplified the necessity for such a business partnership, and we could not be more excited.” For this partnership, Wilcox brings a myriad of technical expertise related to the development of headborne mounting solutions and electro-optics, in addition to years of experience facilitating urgent and unique contract requirements for the US DoD and broader international defense market. As an industry leader in this space, Kopin brings vast industry knowledge and experience with micro-displays and optical solutions. Together, we believe the Wilcox & Kopin team will not only be able to meet customer requirements but will also facilitate increased technological development. James Teetzel further stated, “Wilcox has always listened to our customers, as it is their collective guidance that has allowed Wilcox to design, develop, and offer industry leading technology for over 40 years. The forming of this partnership is no different, as Wilcox looks to work jointly with Kopin in providing the best-in-class solutions in line with specific end-user requirements. We are honored and privileged to work closely with Kopin to jointly develop, produce, and provide meaningful equipment in support of the Modular Dismount Solider System requirements.”

(1) Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) – Air Force Research Laboratory (afresearchlab.com)

