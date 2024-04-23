Kopin Exhibiting at SPIE Defense & Commercial Sensing Conference at the National Harbor, MD April 23 through April 25, 2024

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions and high-performance micro-displays for defense, enterprise, consumer, and medical products, is pleased to announce that it is exhibiting at the forthcoming SPIE Defense & Commercial Sensing Conference (DCS) – April 23 through 25, 2024 in Booth 812.





Kopin will be demonstrating the very latest in high performance integrated micro display/optical solutions. Included in the demonstrations are daytime readable head-mounted and augmented fire control displays for dismounted soldiers, armored vehicle trainer displays and 3D head-mounted displays (HMDs) for medical and training & simulation applications.

“Kopin’s unique combination of power-efficient high performance microdisplays coupled with novel near-eye optics and lightweight ergonomic packaging allows us to provide products that meet a multitude of needs across the many markets we serve,” stated Iwan Dodd, Vice President of Business Development. “We are excited to discuss and demonstrate Kopin’s extensive capabilities for supplying electro-optical solutions to our existing and emerging new customers and partners.”

The SPIE, DCS conference is the premier US event that offers cutting-edge research in sensors, infrared, laser systems, spectral imaging, radar, lidar, autonomous systems, and other findings from the industry.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

