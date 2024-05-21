Kopin Director Signs Employment Agreement With Another Company Requiring Resignation from Board

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (“Kopin” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products, today announced that Scott Anchin, board director and head of the audit committee, has notified the Company of his intention to step down from his board position, effective May 31st. Mr. Anchin has entered into a new employment agreement with another company that requires him to resign from all outside Board roles.





Kopin’s Chaiman of the Board, James Brewington, commented, “Scott has been an integral part of our Board and we have valued his leadership and advice over the last five years. Among other things, Scott was instrumental in helping us to identify our current CEO, Michael Murray, and helping Michael through the transition. We wish Scott success in the next chapter of his career.”

Kopin has engaged Egon Zehnder, a global leadership advisory firm to identify Mr. Anchin’s replacement on the Board of Directors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products. Our products are used for soldier, avionic, armored vehicle, and training & simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality (“AR”) and virtual reality (“VR”) wearable headsets systems. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, or as updated from time to time our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Contacts

For Investor Relations

Kopin Corporation



Richard Sneider

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer



rsneider@kopin.com

MZ Contact

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA



MZ Group – MZ North America



KOPN@mzgroup.us

+561 489 5315