Kopin Corporation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (“Kopin” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products, today announced it will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, on September 11th at 10:30 AM ET, 2023.


Kopin’s presentation will be held in person and webcast live on September 11th at 10:30 AM ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY. You can listen to the webcast at Kopin Investor Presentation Webcast. Michael Murray, CEO, and Richard Sneider, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings on September 11th-12th, 2023.

To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, email the H.C. Wainwright team at lk@hcwco.com.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s differentiated technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays, Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, Micro LED (µLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

