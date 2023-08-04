Home Business Wire Kopin Corporation Sets Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
Kopin Corporation Sets Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2023 ended July 1, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.


Kopin Corporation management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-9716

International number: 201-493-6779

Webcast: Q2 2023 Webcast Link

The Company will also provide a link at https://www.kopin.com/investor-overview/ for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through August 17, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay passcode: 13740545

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

For Investor Relations
Kopin Corporation

Richard Sneider, 508-870-5959

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

rsneider@kopin.com

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

KOPN@mzgroup.us
+561 489 5315

