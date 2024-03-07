Home Business Wire Kopin Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year Earnings Call Thursday,...
Kopin Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year Earnings Call Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 4:30pm ET

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 ended December 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.


Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 800-274-8461

International number: 203-518-9843

Conference ID: KOPIN

Webcast: 4Q23 Webcast Link

The Company will also provide a link at https://www.kopin.com/investors/ for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through March 21, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay passcode: 1155187

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products. Our products are used for soldier, avionic, armored vehicle, and training & simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality (“AR”) and virtual reality (“VR”) wearable headsets systems. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Contacts

For Investor Relations
Kopin Corporation

Richard Sneider, 508-870-5959

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

rsneider@kopin.com

MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

KOPN@mzgroup.us
+561 489 5315

