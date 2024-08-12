Home Business Wire Kopin Corporation Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement
Business Wire

Kopin Corporation Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

di Business Wire

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions and high-performance microdisplays for defense, enterprise, consumer, and medical products, today announced that it has received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) informing that Kopin Corporation (Kopin) has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (“Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).


According to Nasdaq’s letter, Nasdaq had determined that for 10 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Kopin’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, Kopin has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products. Our products are used for soldier, avionic, armored vehicle, and training & simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality (“AR”) and virtual reality (“VR”) wearable headsets systems. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com

Contacts

For Investor Relations
Kopin Corporation

Richard Sneider, 508-870-5959

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

rsneider@kopin.com

MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

KOPN@mzgroup.us
+561 489 5315

Articoli correlati

Onebrief Launches API to Enhance Military Collaboration and Data Interoperability

Business Wire Business Wire -
HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onebrief, the software platform for military staff workflows and collaboration, this week launched its new API allowing information...
Continua a leggere

NICE Actimize Secures 2024 Global Banking & Finance Awards For Excellence in Innovation in Anti-Fraud Technology in Three Major Regions

Business Wire Business Wire -
With its pervasive AI-based Integrated Fraud Management, NICE Actimize’s advanced analytics protect customers from scams across all channels and...
Continua a leggere

Masimo W1® Medical Watch Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Connectivity to the Masimo SafetyNet® Telemonitoring System

Business Wire Business Wire -
Secure Bluetooth® Connectivity Allows Continuous, Accurate Wrist-based Measurements to be Seamlessly Relayed to Caregivers via the Masimo Secure Health...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php