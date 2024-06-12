Kopin Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Michael Murray, CEO and President, elected Chairperson of the Board

Dr. John C.C.Fan and Mr. James Brewington retire from the Board

Dr. Jill Avery elected as lead independent director

Margaret Seif elected as new member of the Board of Directors

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (“Kopin” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products, today announced that following the Company’s annual meeting on June 6, Kopin CEO and President, Michael Murray has been appointed as Chairperson of the Board. Dr. Jill Avery has been appointed Lead Independent Director. Margaret Seif has been appointed as a new member of the board.





Mr. Murray has served as Kopin’s CEO since 2022 and will assume responsibilities as Chairperson of the Board, succeeding Jim Brewington, who is retiring as a director of the Company.

“It has been an honor to serve as Chairperson of the Board at Kopin during this transition phase between the retirement of Kopin’s founder, John Fan, and the appointment of Michael Murray,” said Jim Brewington. “John created an incredibly innovative company rich with technology and Michael has taken the reins and is driving the Company for consistent, strong, profitable growth. Michael and the rest of the board provide a wealth of strategic vision that will be critical to executing our strategy. I look forward to rooting for the Company in my retirement.”

Dr. Jill Avery has served as a director on Kopin’s board and is a member of the Audit, Nominating, and Corporate Governance committees. Her committee assignments will not change as she assumes the responsibilities of Lead Independent Director.

Margaret Seif joins the board as a new member and will serve as Chairperson of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Ms. Seif will also be a member of the Audit and Compensation committees.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed Chairperson of the Kopin Board of Directors,” said Michael Murray. “We have made tremendous progress transitioning Kopin to a key provider of application-specific optical solutions in my short time as CEO. I look forward to continuing to work with the talented individuals at the Company to continue the momentum we’ve built thus far.”

About Margaret Seif

From 2014 to 2022 Ms. Seif held various positions including Chief People Officer and Chief Legal Officer at Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of analog, mixed signal, and DSP integrated circuits. In her roles at ADI Ms. Seif’s responsibilities included corporate governance and liaison to the Board of Directors for shareholder matters, had a lead role in multiple mergers and acquisitions, teamed with CIO and Engineering leaders to develop cyber risk mitigation strategies, and developed policies and procedures to protect ADI’s portfolio of intellectual property assets. From 1998 to 2005 Ms. Seif was Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and General Counsel & Secretary at RSA Security Inc. Ms. Seif serves on the Board of Advisors for Community Servings Inc., and the New England Regional Council of the Smithsonian Institution. Ms. Seif has a Bachelor of Arts from Brown University and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Michigan Law School. During the past five years, Ms. Seif served as Corporate Secretary of ADI.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions consisting of high-resolution microdisplays, microdisplays subassemblies and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products. Our products are used for soldier, avionic, armored vehicle, and training & simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality (“AR”) and virtual reality (“VR”) wearable headsets systems. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

