Kontron VX307H 3U VPX Plug-In Card

Ruggedized VPX SBC leverages Intel® Xeon® D-2700 processors, 100GbE network connectivity and the latest AFT cooling





ISMANING, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), today announces the VX307H, a 3U VPX Plug-In card for high performance embedded computing applications in harsh environments. Designed to SOSA™ profile specifications it is the ideal building block for boosting the compute and data transmission performance of mission systems used in Defense, Avionics and Transportation.

Based on powerful energy efficient Intel® Xeon® D-2700 processors series with availability in 12, 16- and 20-core versions, the VX370H is up to 2.97x faster than the previous product generation and easily adapted to size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) blade applications. Features such as the latest VITA48.8 Air-Flow Through (AFT) cooling technology and specialized built-in instructions for Artificial Intelligence (VNNI) and Signal Processing (AVX512) also ensure the impressive processing power is fully maximized.

Numerous connectivity options, including 100G Ethernet – an industry first for Plug-In 3U VPX cards – and up to x16 PCIe Gen4 to avoid expansion plane bottlenecks, provide the VX370H with exceptional data communication capabilities – ideal for high density computing platforms required for modern applications such as C5ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance).

“The VX307H is designed for harsh environments and solves the challenging space and power constraints of high performance blade computers targeting a minimum number of boards,” said Christophe Ferrande, Kontron Product Manager.

The VX307H offers long term availability with 10-years typical lifecycle, and is designed, integrated and technically supported in France, allowing exemption from International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) restrictions. To subscribe to the early access program and try the VX307H visit the Kontron e-showroom https://kfrlabs.kontron.com/vpx.php

Further information:

A photograph in high resolution is provided here: https://profil-marketing.cloud/index.php/s/Bc4LAkkaS2ExzS3

For more information please visit: https://www.kontron.com/en/products/vx307h/p171195

About Kontron

Kontron is a global leader in IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT) and offers individual solutions in the areas of Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 through a combined portfolio of hardware, software and services. With its standard and customized products based on highly reliable state-of-the-art technologies, Kontron provides secure and innovative applications for a wide variety of industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated time-to-market, lower total cost of ownership, extended product lifecycles and the best fully integrated applications. For more information, please visit: www.kontron.com

