Kontron Selected by Stellar Blu Solutions for ACMU and PSU Supporting Sidewinder ESA Product

Antenna Control Modem Unit (ACMU) and Power Supply Unit (PSU) to facilitate satellite connectivity for next-gen antenna installations

AUGSBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT) and a leading supplier of certified Avionics systems for Inflight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFE&C), announced today that it is developing and manufacturing the ACMU and PSU for Stellar Blu Solutions’ (SBS) Sidewinder product offering.

SBS has selected Kontron as the hardware provider for the Sidewinder’s ACMU and PSU components, a project set to be qualified by the end of 2023. The company’s next-gen electronically steered antenna (ESA) communicates with a NGSO or GEO satellite networks supporting most Ku band modems and LEO services. This solution will provide airlines with a highly efficient connectivity platform, but also offering the most flexibility to work with multiple network service providers.

In collaboration with SBS’s technology partners, Kontron has integrated its trusted hardware and 3rd party devices to deliver an exceptional ACMU solution. It guarantees safety, reliability, and efficiency by integrating processing, networking, RF control/conversion, SATCOM connectivity, power management, and antenna control functionality into an all-in-one system.

The separate PSU powers the ESA antenna while providing monitoring and control functions to the ACMU. This PSU boasts the smallest footprint on the market, striking a balance between size, weight, power efficiency, and thermal management.

“The decision by SBS demonstrates our continued commitment to providing Avionics solutions using leading edge technology,” explains Tony Squeglia, Business Development Director for Kontron. “With recent additions to our engineering resources, and by leveraging our proven designs, we presented a lower risk and accelerated path for these new systems.”

“Our multi-network aviation terminals are designed to provide best-in-class in-flight connectivity to passengers while offering more flexibility to the airlines. The Sidewinder ESA addresses a broad range of airframes and airline mission profiles – from high demand global aircraft, regional jets, VVIP & Business Jets, to low-cost carriers. It is critical our chosen supplier ensures reliable avionics systems, while also meeting on-time and cost-effective delivery. With Kontron, we have this partner,” states Tracy Trent, CEO at Stellar Blu Solutions.

Kontron has a long history of successfully supplying airborne servers, wireless access points and modem managers to the rapidly growing IFE&C market. There are currently over 5,000 commercial aircraft and business jets operating worldwide with Kontron equipment on board.

Visit Kontron at AIX in Hamburg, Germany from June 6th – 8th, 2023, to learn more about their full line of scalable open architecture platforms including the new ACMU and PSU: https://www.kontron.com/aix-register

A photograph in high resolution is provided here: https://profil-marketing.cloud/index.php/s/Cnd79q5XaGjcRpS

Follow Kontron:

Kontron on Twitter

Kontron on LinkedIn

News about Kontron can also be found in the official Kontron blog

About Kontron

Kontron is a global leader in IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT) and offers individual solutions in the areas of Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 through a combined portfolio of hardware, software and services. With its standard and customized products based on highly reliable state-of-the-art technologies, Kontron provides secure and innovative applications for a wide variety of industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated time-to-market, lower total cost of ownership, extended product lifecycles and the best fully integrated applications. For more information, please visit: www.kontron.com

About Stellar Blu Solutions

Stellar Blu Solutions (Stellar Blu) is a leader in the development of cutting-edge connectivity, network and avionics solutions for next generation satellite networks. Focused on continuing the development of aircraft communications technologies for the world’s leading airlines, as well as solutions for other aerospace and mobility markets, Stellar Blu provides turn-key inflight connectivity solutions including terminal development, aircraft integration and certification and installation packages.

All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron Europe GmbH. All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks or copyrights by their respective owners and are recognized. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Subject to change without notice. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.

Contacts

Global

Alexandra Kentros



Kontron AG



Tel: +49 151 151 93881



group-pr@kontron.com

Stephen Rice



Vice President, Stellar Blu Solutions



Tel: +1-949-394-1171



stephen.rice@stellar-blu.com

EMEA

Jan Lauer



Profil Marketing OHG



Tel: +49 (531) 387 33-18



kontron@profil-marketing.com