Kontron presents the HARAKAN VPX Rugged Compact Mission Computer

SWaP-optimized 3U VPX Mission Computer System for Modern Defense Applications

TOULON, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), introduces the new HARAKAN-F, a compact mission computer providing high-density processing and powerful GPGPU for AI computing. HARAKAN-F features comprehensive hardware and software security services, and is based on a VPX architecture that is compatible with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) standard. The HARAKAN-F system is ideally suited for applications such as mission computing, vetronics, software defined radio, video capture, AI vision processing, rugged firewall, network gateway, and electronic warfare.





HARAKAN-F is a fanless, conduction-cooled, small footprint mission computer designed for reliable operation in harsh environments without air cooling with an operating temperature of -40 °C to +71 °C. The integrated Mission Processing System includes two 3U VPX slots, allowing for various customized configurations, including one or two Single Board Computers (SBCs), an optional (GP)GPU card, or a switch card. This approach based on SOSA-compliant building blocks facilitates maximum system-level interoperability, maintainability, and scalability.

A key security feature of the HARAKAN-F is the integrated Kontron Sec-Line (Secure Embedded Computing) platform, which ensures an end-to-end cybersecurity chain of trust. Features such as Trusted Boot and Secure Boot protect the system software during the boot process by detecting changes, verifying the signed software, and examining the footprint of the loaded code fragments. TPM authentication verifies the system hardware during communication phases (SSL/TLS) and enables the use of secure network protocols with TPM-secured SSL/TLS certificates.

Designed and manufactured in Europe, HARAKAN-F meets defense market standards (MIL-STD), and is ITAR and BAFA free. The system is pre-integrated and pre-validated, allowing customers to benefit from lower costs and shorter development times for a modified COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) product, as well as shorter lead times and faster deployment when introducing new technologies or technical upgrades. Production availability is guaranteed for a minimum of 10 years. In addition, a dedicated Long-Term Services package is offered beyond the end-of-life date and a warranty extension of up to 5 years is available.

“In an increasingly connected battlefield with diverse and complex information, decisions need to be made in seconds. The secure transmission of real-time data and faster, more efficient decision-making are critical to the safety of soldiers. HARAKAN is the optimal choice for this, as it excels in performance and reliability, offers long-term security, and cyber protection. In addition, the system minimizes costs, risks, and time to market,” said Sébastien Vitre, Product Manager Rugged Systems at Kontron.

