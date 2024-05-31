Kontron introduces the XMC-ETH6

Versatile six port Gigabit Ethernet Mezzanine Card for demanding applications

TOULON, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), announces the release of the XMC-ETH6, a high-performance Gigabit Ethernet XMC designed to enhance the networking capabilities of VPX or VME Single Board Computers (SBCs). The XMC-ETH6 features six ports, providing expanded connectivity options and greater flexibility in network configuration. This increased port count allows users to establish a greater number of connections with a single card, resulting in cost and space savings at the system level.









The XMC-ETH6 includes four independent 1G/2.5G ports and two independent 1G copper ports, enabling users to meet diverse network requirements. It features six independent Ethernet controllers, four of which support TSN/IEEE1388 PTP for robust and efficient network performance. Equipped with rugged, highly EMC compliant IEC 61076 standard Harting ix front connectors, the XMC-ETH6 ensures reliable and secure connectivity even in demanding environments.

The XMC-ETH6 offers flexible mounting options and is available in both air-cooled and rugged conduction-cooled versions. The air-cooled variant features front panel Ethernet connectors that comply with the IEC ‘IX’ Ethernet industrial standard, offering easy locking, enhanced robustness and improved EMC resistance. The conduction-cooled version is well-suited for harsh environments such as defence or transportation applications due to its rugged design.

Featuring an 8-port, 8-lane PCIe Gen3 switch, the XMC-ETH6 ensures global reliable bandwidth for high-performance applications, enabling stable and efficient data transfer. A 3U VPX format version is also available on request, with the same interfaces for seamless integration into existing systems.

Further Information:

A photograph in high resolution is provided here: https://profil-marketing.cloud/index.php/s/2dc8WZD6zneBdnQ

For more information, please visit: https://www.kontron.com/en/products/xmc-eth6/p184576

