Kontron Introduces the VX6096

High-End 6U VPX Computing Board for Imaging, Radar, and Embedded Server Applications

TOULON, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), announces the release of the VX6096, a high-performance 6U VPX Plug-in Card featuring Intel® Xeon®-D2700/2800 processors. Its high processing power, advanced Air Flow Through cooling technology (VITA48.8), and superior hardware security features such as a secure PLD make the VX6096 an ideal choice for compute-intensive applications across all military radar segments, including airborne mapping, navigation, surveillance, and airborne early warning radars, as well as long-range tracking and target localization.









With Intel® Xeon® D2700/2800 SoCs running at 2.0GHz, the VX6096 offers up to 128 GB DDR4 memory with ECC and advanced network capabilities with 100Gb Ethernet support. Thanks to the XMC or MXM expansion slots, a GPU board can enhance the graphics and compute capabilities. The VX6096 meets the increasing computing and I/O requirements of demanding applications while minimizing the number of boards required. It is designed in alignment with the SOSA™ Technical Standard and offers real-time capabilities with TSN and Intel® TCC support. The VX6096 is available in 16- and 20-core versions and offers long-term 10-year availability.

The VX6096 features advanced cooling technology that significantly improves power dissipation, rendering it suitable for demanding environmental conditions. The robust VITA 48.2 Type 2 conduction-cooled version can withstand card edge temperatures from -40 to +70 °C, according to VITA 47, contingent on the processing load and mezzanine performance. It is available with the VITA 48 REDI two-level maintenance cover. The VITA 48.8 Air Flow Through version enables improved thermal performance with an ambient temperature range of -40 to +55 °C. Support for CC-4 (-40/+85 °C) and FC3 (-40/+70 °C) is available on request.

To fulfill the high security requirements of these applications to achieve the Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) defined in the NIST Standard, the VX6096 has security features such as TPM2 and a secure PLD. These security features are further enhanced with the Kontron SEC-Line solution bringing additional features such as secure and measured boot.

“The VX6096 offers an unprecedented combination of processing power and flexibility, making it ideal for advanced radar and imaging applications. Its real-time capabilities and robust security features ensure reliable and enhanced performance for latency-sensitive applications,” said Christophe Ferrande, Product Manager at Kontron.

A rear transition module, The PB-VX6-0000, provides access to the board main I/Os and ensures seamless integration and ease of development.

Further information:

A photograph in high resolution is provided here: https://profil-marketing.cloud/index.php/s/oWTgFbbMEACwyQr

For more information, please visit: https://www.kontron.com/en/products/vx6096/p184635

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 8,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron AG. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.

