Kontron and ThinKom Deliver Exceptional Network Flexibility with Readily Available Ka-band SATCOM Antenna Platform

Kontron’s ACE Flight™ 4783 dual modem MODMAN together with ThinKom’s Ka2517 antenna give customers access to a network-agnostic solution

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT) and Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFE&C) solutions, today announces its collaboration with ThinKom to demonstrate and make readily available a highly flexible Ka-band SATCOM solution to the avionics market.

The multi-modem architecture consists of Kontron’s proven ACE Flight 4783 dual modem MODMAN server integrated with ThinKom’s ThinAir® Ka2517 phased-array satcom antenna system that offers unparalleled service provider agility. Airlines and integrators can leverage the open architecture solution, which enables multi-orbit interoperability between GSO and NGSO satellites, to provide more coverage and become entirely network agnostic today, while being future-proof for tomorrow.

Kontron’s ACE Flight 4783 Dual Modem MODMAN provides unmatched performance in the smallest footprint by combining server and networking-grade hardware with two satellite modems in a compact, ARINC 791/792 4MCU compliant system. To further enhance capabilities, the MODMAN can be expanded by integrating the Auxiliary Modem Unit (AMU) to support a third modem. This allows extra coverage options, such as another GEO modem or incorporating MEO or LEO connectivity for multi-orbit operations.

ThinKom’s proven and reliable, high-throughput ThinAir Ka2517 antenna seamlessly operates with multiple modems and networks. It delivers robust, highly efficient satellite communications operating across multiple orbits, packaged in a low-profile footprint to minimize drag and save on fuel.

“We are committed to providing customers with the right building blocks to differentiate their offerings and gain a competitive advantage in the IFE&C market,” explains Tony Squeglia, Business Development Director at Kontron. “Our active involvement in the Seamless Air Alliance, coupled with organizations within the satellite connectivity market, like ThinKom, is paving the way for an open platform approach with future-proof capabilities.”

“ThinKom’s antennas are proven as the industry’s most reliable and efficient, and by partnering with Kontron, this complete system enables airlines and integrators to quickly deploy a network-agnostic solution that offers an array of modem combinations, not only for today, but also for tomorrow,” says Bill Milroy, CTO and Chairman at ThinKom.

Kontron and ThinKom will be exhibiting at AIX in Hamburg, Germany from June 6 – 8, 2023. Visit Kontron at booth 2E24 and ThinKom at booth 4E41 to learn more about their open architecture platforms.

About Kontron

Kontron is a global leader in IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT) and offers individual solutions in the areas of Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 through a combined portfolio of hardware, software and services. With its standard and customized products based on highly reliable state-of-the-art technologies, Kontron provides secure and innovative applications for a wide variety of industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated time-to-market, lower total cost of ownership, extended product lifecycles and the best fully integrated applications. For more information, please visit: www.kontron.com

About ThinKom Solutions, Inc.

ThinKom Solutions, Inc., is a leading provider of innovative, ultra-low-profile broadband antenna solutions for commercial and business aviation applications, delivering fast, resilient, and reliable connectivity “from every orbit to every seat.” The ThinAir® product line delivers compact, affordable Ku- and Ka-band options suitable for installation on planes ranging from business jets to super-jumbos. ThinAir antennas consume less power while delivering high spectral efficiency, reducing recurring satellite costs. Packaged in a low-drag design to save fuel and reduce emissions, ThinAir’s proven, proprietary, patented solutions are trusted by leading inflight connectivity providers and airline customers around the globe.

