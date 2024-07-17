Kontron Americas Partners with Microsoft to Offer Windows IoT Licensing

Kontron Americas now supports clients at the OS level with Windows IoT Licensing





SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kontron Americas, a leading provider of IoT solutions and embedded computing technology, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Microsoft to offer Windows IoT licensing to their North American customers.

Windows IoT is a family of operating systems designed specifically for the Internet of Things (IoT). Windows IoT provides a more secure, manageable operating system at a lower cost than Windows Pro. With this partnership, Kontron Americas can now provide its customers with holistic solutions from hardware to operating system to IoT software.

“We are excited to partner with Microsoft to bring Windows IoT licensing and expert support to our customers,” said Ted Christiansen, CEO of Kontron Americas. “This collaboration further strengthens our commitment to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the IoT market and allows us to compete at both the hardware and software level.”

Kontron Americas’ customers will benefit from the security and reliability of Windows IoT, coupled with Kontron’s extensive expertise in embedded computing technology. Additionally, customers will have access to dedicated support services, ensuring smooth integration and optimal performance of their IoT applications.

This partnership underscores Kontron’s commitment to delivering top quality, value-added solutions that empower customers to innovate and succeed in today’s rapidly evolving IoT landscape.

For more information about Kontron Americas’ offerings and Windows IoT licensing, visit Kontron.com.

About Kontron Americas

Further information:

A photograph in high resolution is provided here: https://profil-marketing.cloud/index.php/s/oWTgFbbMEACwyQr

For more information, please visit: https://www.kontron.com/en/products/vx6096/p184635

Follow Kontron:

Kontron on X

Kontron on LinkedIn

News about Kontron can also be found in the official Kontron blog

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 8,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

Contacts

Alexandra Kentros



Kontron AG



Tel: +49 151 151 93881



group-pr@kontron.com

Jan Lauer



Profil Marketing OHG



Tel: +49 531 387 33-18



kontron@profil-marketing.com