Kontron Americas Partners with Microsoft to Offer Windows IoT Licensing

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kontron Americas, a leading provider of IoT solutions and embedded computing technology, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Microsoft to offer Windows IoT licensing to their North American customers.

Windows IoT is a family of operating systems designed specifically for the Internet of Things (IoT). Windows IoT provides a more secure, manageable operating system at a lower cost than Windows Pro. With this partnership, Kontron Americas can now provide its customers with holistic solutions from hardware to operating system to IoT software.

“We are excited to partner with Microsoft to bring Windows IoT licensing and expert support to our customers,” said Ted Christiansen, CEO of Kontron Americas. “This collaboration further strengthens our commitment to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the IoT market and allows us to compete at both the hardware and software level.”

Kontron Americas’ customers will benefit from the security and reliability of Windows IoT, coupled with Kontron’s extensive expertise in embedded computing technology. Additionally, customers will have access to dedicated support services, ensuring smooth integration and optimal performance of their IoT applications.

This partnership underscores Kontron’s commitment to delivering top quality, value-added solutions that empower customers to innovate and succeed in today’s rapidly evolving IoT landscape.

For more information about Kontron Americas’ offerings and Windows IoT licensing, visit Kontron.com.

