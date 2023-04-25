Kondukto Launches Demo Hub to Streamline the AppSec Software Selection Process

Launch partners include GitGuardian, Mend.io, and Secure Code Warrior

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Kondukto Inc., the leading Application Security Orchestration & Correlation (ASOC) platform for cloud and on-prem AppSec deployments, announces the launch of the Kondukto Demo Hub.

This industry-first feature of the Kondukto ASOC platform makes it easier for customers to evaluate and benchmark different solutions from Kondukto’s Technology Partners. The Demo Hub allows customers to easily browse, search, and request demos for integrations of leading security software vendors like GitGuardian, Mend.io or Secure Code Warrior with as little as 2 clicks.

“The launch of our Demo Hub as a native feature of the Kondukto Platform marks an important first step for our 2023 Partner Program. This innovative feature, directly integrated within our platform, makes it easy for customers to find the right partner technologies. It also shows our commitment to further deepening the collaboration with our Technology Partners.”



– Cenk, CEO & Co-founder of Kondukto.io

Launch Partners

The initial release will be available to every Kondukto customer starting April 27th 2023. The Demo Hub Launch Partner integrations span across multiple types of security solutions:

Mend.io: Finds and fixes vulnerable open-source dependencies, enforces compliance with license policies, and prevents malicious open-source software from entering your code base.

Finds and fixes vulnerable open-source dependencies, enforces compliance with license policies, and prevents malicious open-source software from entering your code base. Secure Code Warrior : Enables companies to build a culture of security by providing developers with a platform to learn how to code securely.

: Enables companies to build a culture of security by providing developers with a platform to learn how to code securely. GitGuardian: Secures software development lifecycles with enterprise-grade secrets detection. Scan, detect, remediate, and eliminate blind spots with GitGuardian’s automated, battle-tested detection engine.

“We’re excited to be among the first Launch Partners of the Kondukto Demo Hub. This first- of-its-kind initiative will allow more security and DevOps teams to experience the power of GitGuardian’s secrets detection right inside Kondukto’s ASOC platform. We’re also grateful for this opportunity to work with a forward-thinking player like Kondukto and expect our partnership to have a significant impact on the security and productivity of software-driven organizations.”



– Eric Fourrier, CEO and Co-founder, GitGuardian

About Kondukto Inc.

Kondukto is one of the fastest growing startups in the important application security (AppSec) category. Founded in 2018, Kondukto has been backed by renowned Seed stage investors 500 Startups and ScaleX. The Kondukto Platform is emerging as a leading ASOC solution for AppSec teams around the world. It supports customers in their AppSec Transformation efforts, vulnerability management, and collaboration with developer and operations teams. Customers benefit from increased team productivity, focus, and insights they need to secure their organisation’s applications.

