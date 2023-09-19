Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System Expands to The Queen Baton Rouge

SYNKROS launch at The Queen Casino & Entertainment, Inc.’s newly opened downtown Baton Rouge property marks successful companywide roll-out of property-specific loyalty rewards programs









LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the grand opening of The Queen Baton Rouge, the first land-based casino in the city, The Queen Casino & Entertainment, Inc. has successfully launched Konami Gaming, Inc.’s SYNKROS® casino management system. Players can take advantage of unique rewards and benefits at each of the four destinations owned by The Queen Casino & Entertainment, and The Queen Baton Rouge team members are supported by the latest award-winning systems technology, including SYNKROS’ comprehensive SYNK31™ Title 31 / Anti-Money Laundering system, Konetic™ employee mobile application and more.

“Launching best-in-class casino technology and seamless loyalty rewards through SYNKROS has been part of our vision for The Queen Baton Rouge following the successful installs at Belle of Baton Rouge, DraftKings at Casino Queen and Casino Queen Marquette,” said Terry Downey, president and CEO of The Queen Casino & Entertainment. “We hope that the attractive rewards and technology will encourage loyal members and new guests to explore these exciting gaming and entertainment destinations.”

The Queen Casino & Entertainment operates two iconic Baton Rouge venues: Belle of Baton Rouge and The Queen Baton Rouge, formerly Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The historic property recently unveiled a comprehensive brand transformation and the completion of an estimated $85 million project that included moving from the Mississippi River to a new landside facility, increasing the total footprint to more than 100,000 square feet and the addition of innovative gaming, dining and entertainment offerings. Belle of Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s first casino, will also undergo a comprehensive renovation and landside move that’s expected to be completed in 2024. The company’s move to the latest SYNKROS casino technology started in 2021 with DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois; Casino Queen Marquette in Marquette, Iowa; and Belle of Baton Rouge. Each property provides exciting rewards and benefits to its players, which are not currently transferable among the locations.

“The Queen Baton Rouge is their fourth property to utilize a loaded SYNKROS system with multi-site capabilities. Konami is excited for the opportunity to expand our partnership with The Queen Casino & Entertainment, Inc., delivering amazing system reliability along with a ton of tools to help them compete in their local markets,” said Randy Caron, vice president, systems sales at Konami Gaming, Inc. “We offer our sincere congratulations to The Queen Baton Rouge on its grand opening and look forward to continued partnership.”

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS’ award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

About The Queen Casino & Entertainment

The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc.’s expanding gaming portfolio includes DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois; Casino Queen Marquette in Marquette, Iowa; and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge and Belle of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A thriving regional gaming company, The Queen Casino & Entertainment is owned by Standard General L.P. More information about The Queen Casino & Entertainment is available on the website at www.thequeengaming.com.

About The Queen Baton Rouge

The Queen Baton Rouge, formerly Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge, has introduced a new era since The Queen Casino & Entertainment, Inc. took ownership of the historic property in December 2021. The name change captures the excitement of a comprehensive $85 million transformation, which includes moving the property from the Mississippi River to land, increasing the total footprint from 62,000 to more than 100,000 square feet, and the addition of innovative gaming, dining and entertainment destinations. The city’s first land-based casino, located at 1717 River Road N, offers more than 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor gaming space with more than 700 gaming machines and 18 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette and pai gow poker; numerous electronic table options; a state-of-the-art DraftKings Sportsbook with the latest sports wagering technology via 20 kiosks and four betting windows; and a dedicated smoking patio, LIT Casino & Bar, with more than 100 slots and six table games. New dining outposts include rustic American cuisine and entertainment at 1717; and three exciting quick-service restaurants: Big Chicken, 3 Woks Noodle Bar and Capitol Coffee Baton Rouge. Flexible event space, accommodating more than 500 guests, is available for corporate gatherings, weddings, private parties and more. The only Baton Rouge casino located landside, The Queen Baton Rouge is within walking distance to Capitol Lake, Louisiana State Capitol and other landmark destinations. Follow @queenbatonrouge on social media. More information about The Queen Baton Rouge is available online at www.thequeenbr.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of casino games and technology for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® casino management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

