Kofax Named a Leader in Process Orchestration

Investments in AI underscore Leadership and Star Performer Recognition by Everest Group

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation–Kofax, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces it has received industry recognition for its Process Orchestration capabilities, further validating its leadership and strategic focus on product innovation in delivering a complete AI-powered end-to-end Intelligent Automation solution.









Everest Group Vice President, Amardeep Modi, said, “Strong year-over-year growth, product enhancements, deeper integration with its RPA and IDP capabilities, and investments toward generative AI are some of the key factors that helped Kofax emerge as a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group’s Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® 2023 – Update,”. “Clients expressed improved satisfaction with Kofax, and highlighted the product’s ease of use, proactive communication about the roadmap, scalability, and customer support as its key strengths.”

The Kofax TotalAgility® platform capitalizes on the strength of its leading AI-powered Intelligent Automation solution to digitally transform business operations by automating content-intensive workflows between human resources and digital workers to reveal actionable insights from unstructured data.

“We’re proud to be recognized as a leader in Process Orchestration for the first time, a testament to our strategic evolution from Intelligent Document Processing to a comprehensive Intelligent Automation platform. To be acknowledged by the Everest Group as a leader in Intelligent Automation serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to innovation, particularly exemplified by the seamless incorporation of Generative AI into TotalAgility. It underscores the reason why leading global organizations consistently select Kofax for the automation of their essential business processes,” said Adam Field, Senior Vice President, Product Strategy at Kofax.

