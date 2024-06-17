KODE Labs Selected by The TJX Companies, Inc. as Provider of EMIS Platform

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KODE Labs, a leading provider of smart building and innovative energy management solutions, is proud to announce that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX), the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide, and a Fortune 100 company, has chosen KODE Labs as its provider for an Energy Management Information System (EMIS) platform.





After an extensive review process to identify a solution to integrate all store building systems into a single, centralized platform, KODE Labs emerged as the preferred building management software solution provider due to its advanced technology and ability to streamline store systems, optimize energy usage, manage systems remotely, and prioritize and automate maintenance tasks across TJX’s network of stores across the U.S.

“We selected KODE Labs because of its commitment to innovation, reliability, and scalability,” said Adam Schleyer, leader of TJX’s Energy Supply and Technology team. “We are excited about the value we expect KODE’s platform will bring to our operations and our continued efforts to enhance operational and energy efficiency across our stores.”

In response, Etrit Demaj, Co-Founder of KODE Labs expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity, stating, “We are thrilled to provide TJX with our cutting-edge smart building and EMIS platform. KODE is confident that we can achieve significant results for TJX, demonstrating that large-scale initiatives can be executed swiftly and effectively.”

By leveraging KODE’s advanced and innovative EMIS platform, TJX aims to enhance its operational efficiency while delivering an exceptional shopping experience to customers.

About KODE Labs

Founded in October 2017 by Edi Demaj, Etrit Demaj, and Gentrit Gojani, KODE Labs specializes in transforming real estate management and experience through its innovative, data-centric operating system, KODE OS. This smart building platform leverages a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model to optimize building performance, integrating data from building management systems, IoT, and operational systems into a unified, cloud-based solution. KODE’s platform has proven to reduce energy usage and carbon emissions by up to 30%, while streamlining costs associated with multiple tracking and reporting platforms. At KODE Labs, the future of efficient and sustainable real estate management is being redefined.

