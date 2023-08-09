Kodak Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) today reported financial results for the second quarter 2023.





Second quarter 2023 highlights include:

Consolidated revenues of $295 million, compared with $321 million for Q2 2022, a decrease of $26 million or 8 percent

Gross profit of $63 million, compared to $51 million for Q2 2022, an increase of $12 million or 24 percent

Gross profit percentage of 21 percent, compared with 16 percent for Q2 2022

GAAP net income of $35 million, compared with $20 million for Q2 2022, an increase of $15 million

Operational EBITDA of $22 million, compared with $11 million for Q2 2022, an increase of $11 million

A quarter-end cash balance of $223 million, compared with $217 million on December 31, 2022; an increase of $6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with a decrease of $73 million in the prior-year period, an improvement in cash of $79 million

“ Kodak delivered strong results in the second quarter, once again increasing our gross profit and Operational EBITDA year over year despite challenging business conditions affecting the markets we serve,” said Jim Continenza, Kodak’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “ A number of factors have contributed to our success: a strong leadership team, dedicated employees and a clearly defined long-term plan focused on driving innovation, productivity and smart revenue in our core businesses of print and advanced materials & chemicals. We are proud to be an industrial manufacturer and we are concentrating on what we do best. As part of the controlled introduction of our new inkjet presses, we placed our first two new machines during the quarter, one KODAK PROSPER ULTRA 520 Press and one PROSPER 7000 Turbo Press, and we expect them to be in production in the third quarter. We also continued to invest in our print business, acquiring Graphic Systems Services, Inc. (GSS), whose expertise and resources will help us provide our customers with more complete inkjet solutions. More recently, we proactively refinanced our term debt to strengthen our financial foundation and we announced a perpetual brand licensing agreement with EssilorLuxottica, a global vision care industry leader. Looking forward, we will continue to focus on executing our strategic plan and serving our customers, which is the key to building long-term value for our employees and shareholders.”

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, revenues were $295 million, a decline of $26 million or 8 percent compared to the same period in 2022. GAAP net income was $35 million for the quarter, compared with $20 million in Q2 2022, an increase of $15 million. Operational EBITDA for the second quarter 2023 was $22 million, compared with $11 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by improved profitability related to pricing passthrough and improved operational efficiency, partially offset by continued global cost increases.

The company ended the second quarter with a cash balance of $223 million, compared with $217 million on December 31, 2022, an increase of $6 million compared with a decrease of $73 million in the prior-year period. The improvement in cash of $79 million was primarily driven by changes in working capital strategies.

“ Kodak improved its year-over-year cash performance for the first half of 2023,” said David Bullwinkle, Kodak’s CFO. “ Our quarter-end balance of $223 million reflects a year-over-year improvement in cash flow from operations of $124 million for the first half of 2023. We also increased our year-over-year gross profit in Q2 for the third consecutive quarter while continuing to invest in print technology and the emerging businesses in our Advanced Materials & Chemicals group. For the second half of 2023 we’ll continue to execute our long-term strategic plan with an emphasis on driving innovation, productivity and smart revenue.”

Revenue and Operational EBITDA by Reportable Segment Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022

($ millions) Q2 2023 Actuals Print Advanced

Materials &

Chemicals Brand Total Revenue $ 215 $ 72 $ 4 $ 291 Operational EBITDA * $ 8 $ 11 $ 3 $ 22 Q2 2022 Actuals Print Advanced

Materials &

Chemicals Brand Total Revenue $ 252 $ 61 $ 4 $ 317 Operational EBITDA * $ 6 $ 1 $ 4 $ 11 Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022 Actuals

B/(W) Print Advanced

Materials &

Chemicals Brand Total Revenue $ (37 ) $ 11 $ – $ (26 ) Operational EBITDA * $ 2 $ 10 $ (1 ) $ 11 Q2 2023 Actuals on constant currency ** vs. Q2 2022 Actuals

B/(W) Print Advanced

Materials &

Chemicals Brand Total Revenue $ (37 ) $ 11 $ – $ (26 ) Operational EBITDA * $ 2 $ 10 $ (1 ) $ 11

*Total Operational EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided in Appendix A of this press release.

**Foreign currency had no impact on revenues or Operational EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Effective February 2023 Kodak changed its organizational structure. The Traditional Printing segment and the Digital Printing segment were combined into one segment, named the Print segment. No changes were made to Kodak’s other segments. Eastman Business Park segment is not a reportable segment and is excluded from the table above.

About Kodak

Kodak (NYSE: KODK) is a leading global manufacturer focused on commercial print and advanced materials & chemicals. With 79,000 worldwide patents earned over 130 years of R&D, we believe in the power of technology and science to enhance what the world sees and creates. Our innovative, award-winning products, combined with our customer-first approach, make us the partner of choice for commercial printers worldwide. Kodak is committed to environmental stewardship, including industry leadership in developing sustainable solutions for print. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, or follow us on Twitter @Kodak and LinkedIn.

APPENDICES

In this second quarter 2023 financial results news release, reference is made to the following non-GAAP financial measure of Operational EBITDA.

Kodak believes that this non-GAAP measure represents an important internal measure of performance. Accordingly, where it is provided, it is to give investors the same financial data management uses with the belief that this information will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying performance of Kodak, its financial condition, results of operations and cash flow.

Kodak’s segment measure of profit and loss is an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Operational EBITDA”). Operational EBITDA represents the income (loss) from continuing operations excluding the provision for income taxes; non-service cost components of pension and OPEB income; depreciation and amortization expense; restructuring costs and other; stock-based compensation expense; consulting and other costs; idle costs; other operating income, net; interest expense; and other charges (income), net.

The following table reconciles the most directly comparable GAAP measure of Net Income to Operational EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively:

(in millions) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 $ Change % Improvement Net Income $ 35 $ 20 $ 15 75 % All other (1 ) (1 ) – Depreciation and amortization 8 7 1 Restructuring costs and other (3) 5 – 5 Stock based compensation 1 1 – Consulting and other costs (1) (1 ) 3 (4 ) Idle costs (2) 1 – 1 Other operating income, net (1 ) – (1 ) Interest expense (3) 11 10 1 Pension income excluding service cost component (3) (41 ) (27 ) (14 ) Other charges (income), net (3) 3 (1 ) 4 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (3) 2 (1 ) 3 Operational EBITDA $ 22 $ 11 $ 11 100 %

Footnote Explanations:

(1) Consulting and other costs are primarily professional services and internal costs associated with certain corporate strategic initiatives, investigations and litigation. Consulting and other costs include $1 million of income in the three months ended June 30, 2023 representing insurance reimbursement of legal costs previously paid by the Company associated with investigations and litigation matters. (2) Consists of third-party costs such as security, maintenance, and utilities required to maintain land and buildings in certain locations not used in any Kodak operations and the costs, net of any rental income received, of underutilized portions of certain properties. (3) As reported in the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

A. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Sales $ 242 $ 266 $ 468 $ 500 Services 53 55 105 111 Total revenues 295 321 573 611 Cost of revenues Sales 195 234 388 454 Services 37 36 72 73 Total cost of revenues 232 270 460 527 Gross profit 63 51 113 84 Selling, general and administrative expenses 40 41 74 84 Research and development costs 9 9 18 18 Restructuring costs and other 5 — 6 — Other operating income (1 ) — — — Earnings (loss) from operations before interest expense, pension income excluding service cost component, other charges (income), net and income taxes 10 1 15 (18 ) Interest expense 11 10 22 19 Pension income excluding service cost component (41 ) (27 ) (81 ) (57 ) Other charges (income), net 3 (1 ) (4 ) 2 Earnings from operations before income taxes 37 19 78 18 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2 (1 ) 10 1 NET EARNINGS $ 35 $ 20 $ 68 $ 17

The notes accompanying the financial statements contained in the Company’s second quarter 2023 Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (in millions) June 30, December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 223 $ 217 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $8 and $7, respectively 161 177 Inventories, net 252 237 Other current assets 36 48 Current assets held for sale — 2 Total current assets 672 681 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $463 and $450, respectively 155 154 Goodwill 12 12 Intangible assets, net 26 28 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36 39 Restricted cash 62 62 Pension and other postretirement assets 1,179 1,233 Other long-term assets 79 76 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,221 $ 2,285 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY Accounts payable, trade $ 129 $ 134 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 1 1 Current portion of operating leases 14 15 Other current liabilities 148 143 Total current liabilities 292 293 Long-term debt, net of current portion 324 316 Pension and other postretirement liabilities 231 230 Operating leases, net of current portion 28 31 Other long-term liabilities 172 171 Total liabilities 1,047 1,041 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 7) Redeemable, convertible preferred stock, no par value, $100 per share liquidation preference 207 203 Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value — — Additional paid in capital 1,159 1,160 Treasury stock, at cost (11 ) (11 ) Accumulated deficit (502 ) (570 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 321 462 Total shareholders’ equity 967 1,041 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY $ 2,221 $ 2,285

The notes accompanying the financial statements contained in the Company’s second quarter 2023 Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 68 $ 17 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16 14 Pension income (72 ) (49 ) Change in fair value of the Preferred Stock and Convertible

Notes embedded derivatives 2 (1 ) Non-cash changes in workers’ compensation and other

employee benefit reserves — (8 ) Stock based compensation 5 3 Gain on sale of assets (1 ) — Increase (decrease) in deferred taxes 1 (2 ) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 17 (26 ) Decrease in miscellaneous receivables 7 2 Increase in inventories (11 ) (54 ) (Decrease) increase in trade accounts payable (7 ) 17 Decrease in liabilities excluding borrowings and trade payables (9 ) (17 ) Other items, net 5 1 Total adjustments (47 ) (120 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 21 (103 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to properties (11 ) (9 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11 ) (9 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net Proceeds from Term Loan Credit Agreement – 49 Preferred stock cash dividend payments (2 ) (2 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2 ) 47 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2 ) (5 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6 (70 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 286 423 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 292 $ 353

The notes accompanying the financial statements contained in the Company’s second quarter 2023 Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

