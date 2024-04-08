Knowles to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 1, 2024

ITASCA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a leading global supplier of high performance components and solutions, including ceramic capacitors and radio frequency (“RF”) filters, advanced medtech microphones and balanced armature speakers and MEMS microphones for the consumer electronic market, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2024 financial results.





First Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast

Knowles will issue its first quarter 2024 financial results on May 1, 2024, immediately after market close followed by a conference call at 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results and company outlook.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024



Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)



Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871



Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 307-1963



Conference ID: 3966457



Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/365561890

A conference call replay will be available after 7:00 p.m. Central time on May 1 through 11:59 p.m. Central time on May 8 at (800) 770-2030 (Toll-Free Dial-In); (609) 800-9909 (Toll Dial-In). The conference ID is 3966457 followed by # key. A webcast replay will also be accessible via the Knowles website at http://investor.knowles.com for a limited time.

About Knowles

Knowles is market leader and global provider of high performance capacitors and radio frequency (“RF”) filtering products, and advanced micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, serving the medtech, defense, consumer electronics, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables us to deliver innovative solutions across multiple applications. Knowles, founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, has approximately 7,100 employees at facilities located in 15 countries around the world. For more information, visit knowles.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Sarah Cook



Knowles Investor Relations



investorrelations@knowles.com