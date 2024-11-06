Home Business Wire Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Baird Global Industrial Conference
Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Baird Global Industrial Conference

ITASCA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) (“Knowles” the “Company”), a leading global supplier of high-performance components and solutions, including capacitors and radio frequency (“RF”) filters, advanced medtech microphones and balanced armature speakers, today announced it will participate in an upcoming conference.


Jeff Niew, President and CEO and John Anderson, CFO of Knowles will participate in The Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on November 14, 2024. Contact your Baird representative to schedule a meeting with management.

About Knowles

Knowles is a market leader and global provider of high-performance capacitors and radio frequency (“RF”) filtering products, and advanced micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, serving the medtech, aerospace and defense, electrification, and industrial markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables us to deliver innovative solutions across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in 11 countries. The Company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.

Financial Contact:
Sarah Cook

Knowles Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@knowles.com

