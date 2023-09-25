Home Business Wire KnowBe4 Launches New 'Hack-A-Cat' Cybersecurity Game on Roblox
KnowBe4 Launches New ‘Hack-A-Cat’ Cybersecurity Game on Roblox

‘Hack-A-Cat’ is now available at no-cost to all Roblox platform users as part of KnowBe4’s commitment to bolster cybersecurity education and interest for young people

TAMPA BAY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the launch of its new cybersecurity game ‘Hack-A-Cat’, available on Roblox, one of the most popular gaming platforms on the market today.


The game is KnowBe4’s first entry into the Roblox platform and is aimed to educate young people about cyber threats and cybersecurity best practices.

In ‘Hack-A-Cat’, up to four players can take on the role of either a cat or a mouse to compete head-to-head to collect tokens and reach their goals. The cats’ mission is to ship their tuna before the timer runs out, while the mice work to sabotage the cats’ efforts using real security hacking tactics. Regardless of their role, the game teaches players vital cybersecurity skills via lessons on email safety, recognizing cyber threats and more.

“We thought our new ‘Hack-A-Cat’ game was a unique opportunity to inspire interest in cybersecurity for a younger audience using Roblox,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. “Cybersecurity education is crucial at every age, especially for young people who spend a lot of time online exposed to security threats they may not even be aware of. ‘Hack-A-Cat’ is a game and tool all-in-one, as it fosters cybersecurity awareness and educates players to safely navigate the digital world.”

To learn more about the game and find out how to access the Roblox platform, visit here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 60,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

