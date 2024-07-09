Home Business Wire KnowBe4 Completes Acquisition of Egress
Business Wire

KnowBe4 Completes Acquisition of Egress

di Business Wire

Acquisition strengthens KnowBe4’s position as largest, advanced AI-driven cybersecurity platform for managing human risk

TAMPA BAY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Egress, a leader in adaptive and integrated cloud email security. KnowBe4 plans to integrate the recently acquired Egress products and operations over the coming months and focus on providing a unified customer experience.

“Human risk management is an essential component of a comprehensive cybersecurity program,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “This acquisition reinforces our ability to fortify global organizations against the ever-increasing amount of human-targeted threats. Today marks an important milestone in the evolution of cybersecurity and the next generation of KnowBe4’s human risk management capabilities.”

Customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals have been completed and the acquisition is officially closed.

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kathy Wattman

SVP Public Relations

KnowBe4

pr@knowbe4.com

