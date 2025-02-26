Know Labs Provides Update on its Intellectual Property Portfolio

325 Patents (Issued, Pending and In Process) and 1,022 Trade Secrets

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Know Labs, Inc. (OTC: KNWND) a leading innovator in Radio Frequency Dielectric Spectroscopy (RFDS) sensor technology provided today an update on its intellectual property portfolio to include its robust list of 325 issued, pending and in process patents and its previously undisclosed massive library of 1,022 trade secrets, now codified through the Tangibly trade secret platform www.tangibly.com.

An independent third-party analysis by PatSnap www.patsnap.com has reported that in certain categories of medical diagnostics and industrial process control, the Know Labs patent portfolio ranks Number One in the world. Their analysis does not, of course, cover our trade secret portfolio, as its detail remains confidential and undisclosed.

A foundational aspect of Know Labs focus since its inception has been the protection of its prolific innovation through the filing of patents and the rigorous guarding of its trade secrets. For context, patents and trade secrets are two distinct forms of intellectual property protection that businesses and inventors can use to safeguard their innovations. Each has its unique characteristics, advantages, and disadvantages, making them suitable for different situations:

Patents

A patent is a legal right granted by a government authority to an inventor or assignee for a new, useful, and non-obvious invention. This right gives the patent holder the exclusive right to make, use, sell, and import the invention for a limited period, typically 20 years from the filing date. To obtain a patent, the inventor must publicly disclose the details of the invention in a patent application, which is then examined by a patent office.

Trade Secrets

A trade secret is any confidential business information that provides a competitive edge. Unlike patents, trade secrets do not require registration or disclosure to a government authority. Instead, protection is maintained through secrecy measures, such as non-disclosure agreements and internal security protocols. Trade secrets remain protected as long as they remain confidential and provide economic value to the holder.

The total list of issued, pending and in process patents is slightly lower today than previously reported 332 active patent assets. That is a result of combining provisional patents into a single utility patent and the abandonment of pending patents deemed unimportant by the Company as it right sized all its activities, including its IP protection efforts. Both Company patents and trade secrets will grow in number over time as innovation continues. Today is the first time the Company has publicly announced the total number of its codified trade secrets. This announcement is necessitated by the work underway with various third parties through our recently initiated Know Labs Technology Licensing (KTL)

“We have built Know Labs intellectual property portfolio in a very strategic manner.,” said Pete Conley, Know Labs Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Intellectual Property, “Built upon the foundation of our inventions which are grounded on immutable 'first principles' of physics, we have created a world class patent portfolio that covers core elements of how our technology works and a myriad of applications across diverse industries and a wide range of fields of use. We have designed the patent portfolio to both protect our inventions and to work in a collaborative way with potential partners in medical diagnostics, industrial applications and beyond. We view our trade secrets, codified through Tangibly, as a fundamental cornerstone of a complete intellectual property (IP) portfolio; as such, we are now disclosing our trade secret assets as a significant addition to our IP portfolio. With KTL now formally launched, Know Labs is open for the business of licensing the intellectual property associated with its broad platform technology.”

About Know Labs Technology Licensing (KTL)

Know Labs Technology Licensing (KTL) is the dedicated licensing division of Know Labs, Inc. (OTC: KNWN), facilitating the global adoption of its patented Radio Frequency Dielectric Spectroscopy (RFDS) technology. With an extensive intellectual property portfolio, a structured licensing framework, and the proprietary e-RFDS© digital watermark, KTL enables corporations, universities, and research institutions to innovate with confidence while securing their developments from counterfeiting and unauthorized use.

About Know Labs, Inc.

Know Labs, Inc.’s platform technology uses radio frequency dielectric spectroscopy (RFDS) to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The technology is designed to be able to integrate into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. The Company believes that this patented and patent-pending technology makes it possible to effectively identify and monitor analytes that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or expensive and time-consuming lab-based tests. Among the Company’s first expected applications of the technology will be in a product marketed as a non-invasive glucose monitor. The device is designed to provide the user with accessible and affordable real-time information on blood glucose levels. This product will require U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance prior to its introduction to the market. Other products, developed through KTL, may not require such prior FDA approval.

