Knoa Software Extends Its SAP Partnership with SAP Selling Knoa’s SAP Solution Extension to Complement the SAP Signavio Portfolio

Knoa Provides a Unique Solution to Help Enterprise Organizations Drive Operational Excellence and Accelerate Digital Transformations Across Business Processes

Knoa Software, a leading provider of user and task analytics that help businesses maximize the ROI of their enterprise software deployments, today announced that its SAP Solution Extension, SAP User Experience Management (SAP UEM) by Knoa, available on SAP Store, will be sold by SAP to complement the SAP Signavio portfolio.





SAP Signavio is a leading solution suite in the business process transformation space. It helps organizations to realize transformations in an agile and holistic way by performing process analysis and mining, modeling processes and journeys, establishing governance, and automating execution. Knoa’s task mining solution for SAP applications complements SAP Signavio Process Intelligence for process mining by providing unique insights into process execution and enabling end-to-end process visibility.

Knoa’s SAP Solution Extension helps customers analyze their business processes at a deeper level by enriching the process data with more granular event logs collected at a single-task level. By correlating this data with process-centric data from SAP Signavio solutions, enterprise organizations can understand how to best optimize their end-to-end business processes.

“The visibility that Knoa provides into how process tasks are executed in SAP solutions, and its smooth integration with SAP Signavio’s process mining capability, helps customers to swiftly identify and detail out actionable opportunities for process improvement and automation,” said Alessandro Manzi, VP of Product Management, SAP Signavio.

Knoa’s unique task mining solution helps enterprises gain micro-level visibility into as-is processes, monitor process performance, identify bottlenecks, and improve overall process performance. Task mining complements standard process mining technology by capturing how processes are executed through a detailed log of user interactions with the application interface.

“Hundreds of enterprises have benefited from Knoa’s solution to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives,” said Brian Berns, CEO, Knoa Software. “By integrating our solution with SAP Signavio solutions, we bridge a visibility gap that exists in the market today when it comes to understanding full business process execution. Organizations can now maximize the efficiency of their SAP processes, by being able to accurately represent how business processes are executed in real life. It does not matter how optimized a process is if users do not know how to execute it efficiently. To fully optimize it, you also need to improve how users execute the process and remove any productivity bottlenecks.”

“SAP has been selling Knoa’s offering as an SAP Solution Extension for 16 years. We greatly value our SAP partnership, and the Knoa team is very excited to now extend our relationship with SAP by having SAP sell Knoa’s solution alongside the SAP Signavio portfolio,” Berns added.

SAP User Experience Management by Knoa is used by millions of end-users worldwide to ensure successful adoption and efficient use of the ERP solutions that drive the success of their businesses. With an average payback period of five months and typical savings of $1 million per 1,000 employees over three years, the Knoa solution helps unlock the value of investment in SAP solutions.

Knoa partners with service providers to leverage its task and user analytics in different practice areas, including business process improvement, change management, user support operations, employee engagement and adoption, SAP S/4HANA and cloud migrations, and others.

“Following the pandemic, enterprises have realized the importance of accelerated digital transformation, and the awareness about task mining’s role in this transformation has grown considerably,” said Diego Rivero, Head of Alliances at EDISON US LLC. “We are seeing more and more companies wanting to implement task mining solutions in conjunction with process mining technology, to get a unified and holistic view of their business processes.”

“ERP applications in large organizations cost millions to maintain each year, yet few have a clue as to what they are and how they are being used,” said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, a lead analyst from Deep Analysis. “Knoa’s task mining solution can provide that insight along with a rapid return on your investment.”

“Don’t delay in exploring task mining for your organization,” says Mark McGregor, a business strategy analyst. “Task mining, by providing a comprehensive understanding of the interactions between people and technology in executing processes, emerges as a game changer, enabling the measurement of the impact and intersections of key aspects in business operations. Knoa’s synergy with SAP Signavio solutions means that critical ‘last mile’ insight for process intelligence customers is now readily available. The addition of task mining to broader business transformation initiatives, across a wide spectrum of use cases, from systems migrations and replacements to workforce optimization and intelligent RPA, benefits businesses using SAP Signavio solutions in process and especially journey modeling.”

The Knoa integration with SAP Signavio solutions has been developed in close collaboration with SAP Signavio and EDISON, a leader in Business Process Management, and a premier Knoa and SAP partner. For more information about Knoa’s solution, visit Knoa Task Mining for SAP Signavio.

About Knoa Software

Knoa Software delivers solutions that generate unique insights for the optimization of enterprise software to support a company’s business objectives and digital transformation initiatives. Knoa’s patented software provides CIOs and business executives the actionable metrics needed to help ensure organizations and end-users realize the full value of their enterprise application investment. Headquartered overlooking Union Square in New York City, Knoa provides solutions that help hundreds of global corporations and government organizations make impactful, real-time, fact-based decisions that enrich and maximize the experience for over a million end users. For further information, visit www.knoa.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

