KNIME to Host Annual Spring Summit in Austin, Texas, April 15-17

KNIME Summit brings together anyone interested in data, with any experience level, for the chance to learn from peers and industry experts about the practical application of data science.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KNIME, the software company focused on making working with data intuitive, will hold its annual KNIME Spring Summit conference in Austin, Texas, April 15-17, at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center. The hybrid event is an opportunity for practitioners, data and business experts, educators, and more to level up their skills and learn more about scaling the adoption of data analytics, data science, genAI, and machine learning solutions using KNIME’s low-code/no-code software.





KNIME Spring Summit offers three days of customer presentations, panels, and on-site trainings and workshops focused on using KNIME software for varying use cases across multiple industries. Virtual and in-person attendees have the opportunity to hear from over a dozen business and data experts on how they are analyzing data with KNIME, and can engage with others just as passionate about data science through multiple virtual and in-person networking sessions.

Highlights of the event include:

In-person trainings on topics including data literacy, data engineering, and productionizing data pipelines

Hands-on workshops where attendees gain experience using genAI, building data apps, automating spreadsheets, and more

Live and virtual sessions led by industry experts from Yamaha, Siemens Healthineers, AMD, and more to hear how companies are upskilling their users and changing the way data is leveraged in their organizations

On-site workflow doctor sessions, where attendees can meet with a KNIME expert to discuss low-code data science in KNIME software as well as use cases and challenges

doctor sessions, where attendees can meet with a KNIME expert to discuss low-code data science in KNIME software as well as use cases and challenges In-person demo booths and partner exhibitions, where attendees have time set aside to engage with KNIME partners and discuss specific use cases

In-person and virtual networking opportunities to connect with other attendees, as well as Birds of a Feather sessions where attendees on-site can connect with peers during breaks to discuss relevant topics

On-site attendees gain valuable opportunities to engage with presenters, peers in the industry, and KNIME customers, partners, and experts during the event and at after-hour receptions.

According to Philipp Kowalski, Digital Enablement Agent at Siemens, “Being together in the room with people who use data science in their jobs and expert teachers of data science, was invaluable. The onsite training sessions created a momentum that would not have been possible in a virtual setting. Having direct access to peers and trainers is the best way of learning.”

For those interested in registering for the live or virtual Spring Summit, please visit knime.com/spring-summit-2024.

About KNIME

KNIME helps everybody make sense of data. Its free and open-source KNIME Analytics Platform enables anyone – whether they come from a business, technical or data background – to intuitively work with data, every day. KNIME Business Hub is the commercial complement to KNIME Analytics Platform and enables users to collaborate on data science and share insights across the organization. Collectively, the products allow teams at all levels of analytics readiness to support the operationalization of data and to build a scalable data science practice. Learn more at www.knime.com.

KNIME, KNIME Analytics Platform, and KNIME Business Hub are trademarks of KNIME. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts

Marissa Pasillas



Walker Sands for KNIME



knime@walkersands.com