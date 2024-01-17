Knightscope Wins 5-Robot Contract with 24/7 Monitoring

First Robot Roadshow of 2024 to Land at loanDepot Park in Miami

The client’s portfolio features regionally significant projects including entertainment-based retail, multi-tenant office, medical office, industrial and multifamily-residential developments. Security is a top priority for the firm to ensure the safety of residents, tenants and visitors. The property identified as the first to receive Knightscope’s advanced technologies is a big-box shopping complex with an eight-story parking structure. Tenants such as Costco, Best Buy, and Target currently anchor the property and the K5 ASRs will patrol various locations throughout. Additional opportunities for expansion across the client’s portfolio exist among ASRs and emergency communication systems.

KNIGHTSCOPE’S FIRST ROBOT ROADSHOW OF 2024 COMING TO HOME OF THE MARLINS

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow will be landing in Miami, FL on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET at loanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event that allows everyone to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate controlled, space-age “Pod.” Knightscope demonstrates the features and capabilities of the AI-equipped, self-driving robots that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit across the United States. Visitors may interact directly with the newest ASRs, see the recently released Automated Gunshot Detection (“AGD”), test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

Watch a brief video of the Robot Roadshow hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) here.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend for everyone. Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

