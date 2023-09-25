Knightscope to provide PENN Entertainment with Technology Services Across its Portfolio

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces that it has signed an agreement with PENN Entertainment, Inc. to offer Knightscope technologies to its 43 gaming and racing properties nationwide. Knightscope recently deployed its first K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) at Penn Entertainment’s M Resort Spa Casino in Nevada, followed by subsequent deployments at Ameristar Casino Hotel Council Bluffs in Iowa and Hollywood Casino Aurora in Illinois.









“PENN Entertainment’s commitment to safety and the guest experience is extraordinary,” said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO at Knightscope. “We are overjoyed that we will be providing Knightscope technologies across its portfolio to protect the surge of guests arriving and departing from all of its properties daily.”

Knightscope ASRs greet guests with a friendly voice while also providing additional eyes and ears for the large human security team. Robots also offer a two-way communication system to enhance the safety of visitors and workers.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

