Knightscope Reseller TS&L Issues Purchase Orders for 37 New Devices

FLORIDA

A university in Florida placed its first order of 20 K1 Blue Light Towers and 10 K1 Blue Light E-Phones to enhance access to emergency services. The familiar blue illuminated towers are a very reassuring sight when emergency services are needed and help cure an overconfident dependence on cell phones. Cell phones use can be challenging during an emergency due to potential power outages, network congestion and lack of real-time geolocation capabilities at emergency dispatcher services. The K1 Blue Light Towers work day and night in all weather and even when communications are most congested, ensuring the expedited arrival of appropriate help.

GEORGIA

A South Georgia not-for-profit medical center, accredited with the highest mark of patient safety standards set forth by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, purchased 4 K1 Blue Light Towers to be installed across their campus to elevate patient care and provide the safest environment for its patients and healthcare professionals.

Knightscope’s ECDs are engineered to be either hardwired or a completely wireless solution, making them ideal for education and patient care facilities. Blue Light Towers are ideal for outdoor campus locations, especially in remote areas, while E-phones are the best option where communications must be mounted on a wall or post in areas such as parking lots and garages and must also comply with all ADA Standards for Accessible Design. ECDs are the ideal tool for enhancing public safety and access to emergency assistance by providing clear voice-to-voice communication using a cellular or satellite network with the touch of a single button.

In addition to TS&L’s new customers, the KAP issued a purchase order for 3 more K1 Blue Light Towers to hold in inventory for anticipated future sales.

