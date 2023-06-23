Knightscope Publishes Autonomous Security Recommendations

Blog Series Targets 13 Key Verticals where People Live, Work, Study and Visit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that it has published a series of blogs targeting both the public and private sectors highlighting numerous recommendations that will assist law enforcement and security professionals in adopting autonomous security technologies.





Knightscope’s advice was cultivated through the decades of team member experience in law enforcement and private security, more than 7,000 deployed emergency communication systems, and over 2 million hours of autonomous robot operations across the country in multiple time zones through numerous winters and summers. Knightscope has amassed a wealth of knowledge of what works and has delivered numerous positive crime fighting wins to its end users. Here are the top 13 markets in which Knightscope technologies have made the biggest impact:

Airports

Casinos

Commercial Real Estate

Corporate Campus

Homeowner Associations

Healthcare Facilities

Hotels

Law Enforcement

Logistics

Manufacturing

Parking Lots/Structures

Public Parks

Schools

Discover how Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots and blue light emergency communication systems will elevate your public safety program and reduce costs. Schedule a call or demonstration with one of our experts at a time convenient for you by visiting www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Public Relations:

Stacy Stephens

Knightscope, Inc.

(650) 924-1025

Corporate Communications:



IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)



Los Angeles, California



www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office



Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com