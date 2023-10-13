Knightscope K1 Hemisphere Shipping Now – Available for Under $600 per Month

Crime Fighting Technology Portfolio Grows with Production Sign-Off of Smallest ASR

Knightscope, Inc. ("Knightscope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces the production release of its K1 Hemisphere ("Hemisphere"). The Hemisphere is the Company's smallest machine to date, yet it still provides "Half a World of Information at Your Fingertips."









The Hemisphere underwent a rigorous product development cycle including real-world testing at an undisclosed client site in Hawaii. Upon completion of the evaluation period, Knightscope finalized the production details and approved a full product release. Numerous pre-orders from a variety of clients are now due to be fulfilled with production commencing in Silicon Valley at Knightscope Headquarters (Made in America).

The K1 Hemisphere is a perfect entry point into deploying Knightscope’s advanced technologies to help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. The Hemisphere is ideally suited for ATM vestibules, hallways, HOAs, loading docks, lobbies/reception areas, ports, rail yards/platforms, reception areas, schools, stairwells, truck stops, and any other places where the security and safety profile may be elevated.

The Hemisphere can easily be mounted to a variety of surfaces or objects and has 3 cameras that provide up to 210-degrees of eye-level, high-definition video, a strobe light, automatic license plate recognition, facial recognition (optional), automated broadcast announcements, and intercom capability running on a wired or fully encrypted wireless network. Two Hemispheres can also be placed back-to-back for a 360 degree view. Order your K1 Hemispheres today at www.knightscope.com/hemi.

Knightscope’s ASR services and industry leading emergency communications products help better protect the places people live, work, study and visit. To learn more about Knightscope’s Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or Autonomous Security Robots – now with the option of Private LTE – book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

