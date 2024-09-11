Knightscope Deploys Security Robots at Casino and International Airport

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces two new deployments of its 5th Generation K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) at a Louisiana casino and an international airport in Texas.









The casino is the 10th property to receive Knightscope’s ASRs under a larger master agreement announced in 2023 with an entertainment company and operator of integrated entertainment, sports content, and casinos. The master agreement enabled corporatewide expansion of Knightscope technologies to 43 properties across the United States.

The San Antonio International Airport received its K5 ASR and, according to the director of airports, will utilize the device in a secure, non-public area indoors to help improve security around strictly controlled access points and providing an additional resource to address door alarms. By strategically defining the robot’s patrol area, the airport will help the staff be more efficient with alarm responses so that airport employees may address more public facing passenger and operation-critical services.

