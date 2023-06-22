Knightscope Client Further Expands Emergency Communication System Order

Shopping Center Security Robot Client Renews Contract for Third Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that a University in New Jersey signed a purchase order for two additional K1 Blue Light Towers adding to the $1.25 million order announced earlier this year.





Universities are among Knightscope’s top priorities as the Company strives to protect all places people live, work, study and visit. Protecting the nation’s children and educators is essential to securing our future, and there are many steps that can be taken now to further enhance school safety as outlined in Knightscope’s blog here. New and existing users of Knightscope technologies that follow these recommendations, broaden their use of such enhanced safety measures, and continually renew service agreements further validate the Company’s efficacy and value.

Knightscope Authorized Partner Extends Shopping Mall Contract

Transcend Security Solutions – one of Arizona’s largest, premier contract security providers – extended its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) contract at a popular Arizona shopping mall for the third year. The K5 patrols the courtyard of the mall and much of the outer perimeter of the buildings that make up this mixed office and retail space. The mall prides itself on the property’s focus on technology, innovation and design, which makes Knightscope’s ASR right at home and a premium addition to their security staff.

To learn more about Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots and Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems, book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Public Relations:

Stacy Stephens

Knightscope, Inc.

(650) 924-1025

Corporate Communications:



IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)



Los Angeles, California



www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office



Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com