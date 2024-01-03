Knightscope Awarded Authority to Operate by U.S. Federal Government

Public Safety Innovator Unveils Roadmap to Profitable Growth Including Future K7

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces that it has received its Authority to Operate (“ATO”) from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (“FedRAMP”), sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. This achievement means that Knightscope will eventually be listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as an approved provider for federal agencies as a next step and can also begin its deployment processes to perform on the contract awarded by the VA for its first K5 ASR.









“Knightscope’s ATO achievement proves our organizational focus on cyber security and our unwavering commitment to our mission of better securing our country,” said Mercedes Soria, EVP and Chief Intelligence Officer, who led the nearly 3-year effort in reaching the key milestone. “We believe going through this intense and rigorous process has improved our security posture, which also will positively impact commercial and civilian applications,” continued Soria.

Chairman and CEO, William Santana Li, also penned Knightscope’s 2024 Roadmap to Profitable Growth in a blog post you can read here. It focuses on growth, margin improvements, acquisitions, and targeting to take pre-orders for the all-new K7 in 2025. “The multi-year effort to acquire the ATO showcases the relentless nature of the Knightscope team and significantly increases the TAM (Total Addressable Market) that the Company can serve. Now it is time to build on that momentum as we continue to execute our multi-phase Roadmap,” said Li.

LEARN MORE

To learn more about Knightscope’s all-new, 5th Generation K5, the recently announced Automated Gunshot Detection, its Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems and other Autonomous Security Robots – book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about executive transitions and the timing thereof, and the Company’s goals, profitability, and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that executive transitions may have greater costs than anticipated; that executive transitions may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; that executive transitions may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; or that executive transitions may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Public Relations:

Stacy Stephens

Knightscope, Inc.

(650) 924-1025