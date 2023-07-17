Knightscope Annual Shareholder Meeting Scheduled for 20 July 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held on Thursday, 20 July, at 1pm Pacific Time.









We cordially invite everyone to attend the Annual Meeting, which will be held entirely online live via webcast. Visit www.meetnow.global/MMK2GSH to join the meeting live on Thursday, submit questions, and vote*. Supported browsers include Chrome, MS Edge, Firefox and Safari.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR



THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON 20 JULY 2023:

The Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, our Proxy Statement, and our 2022 annual report are available at www.envisionreports.com/KSCP.

Stockholder participation in the affairs of the Company is important. Those unable to attend the meeting are encouraged to review the proxy materials above and vote* ahead of the Annual Meeting online or by phone.

*Voting and asking questions at the meeting requires entry via a valid control number. This control number is emailed to you from your brokerage where you hold your shares.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Public Relations:

Stacy Stephens

Knightscope, Inc.

(650) 924-1025

Corporate Communications:



IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)



Los Angeles, California



www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office



Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com