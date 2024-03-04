Knightscope Announces Innovation Week

Technology Innovator Defines the Future of Public Safety

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, announced today plans for its first ever Innovation Week to be held the week of March 11, 2024.









Knightscope’s Innovation Week is a unique opportunity for analysts, investors, supporters, and prospective clients to get a behind-the-scenes look at all things Knightscope including a reflection on building of the foundation over the last 10 years, the 2024 roadmap to profitability, and a discussion defining the future of public safety.

Register to attend at www.knightscope.com/innovationweek. All sessions will begin at 10am PST daily.

Monday 11 March



Welcome – an overview of the week, our mission, a look back, bloopers, and lessons learned



Market Opportunity – the problem defined, the market, and recurring revenue results



Sales Demo – an overview of our current technology portfolio from a prospective client’s perspective



Q&A

Tuesday 12 March



Artificial Intelligence – A.I. implementation, opportunities for the future, and cyber security



Machines-in-Network – a look behind-the-screen at deploying our machines and supporting our clients



Manufacturing Machines – behind-the-scenes at Knightscope Headquarters in Silicon Valley



Q&A

Wednesday 13 March



New Product Development – preview of what’s going to be streaming out of Silicon Valley soon



Q&A

Thursday 14 March



Future Concepts – overview of long-term strategy and unveiling of potential future products



The Pitch – CEO and CFO walk through the investor presentation



Q&A

Friday 15 March



Town Hall – CEO Ask Me Anything

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us and book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about board transitions and the timing thereof, and the Company’s goals, profitability, and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that board transitions may have greater costs than anticipated, or may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Public Relations:

Stacy Stephens

Knightscope, Inc.

(650) 924-1025