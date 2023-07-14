Knightscope Announces Automated Gunshot Detection

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that it is adding real-time, automated gunshot detection to its portfolio of autonomous security products and services.









Gunshot detection systems can reduce police and security response times and help quickly resolve such threats to public safety. Knightscope’s decision to offer a solution is in direct response to requests from schools, corporations, airports, hotels and municipalities considering purchasing gunshot detection systems as part of their active threat and emergency response plans.

Industry recognized reasons for integrating gunshot detection include:

mitigating active-shooter events to help save lives;

reducing false alarms that could lead to threat fatigue, causing those affected to respond inappropriately in times of true danger; and

complementing other security solutions to better protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

According to a report from the Smart Policing Initiative, a collaborative effort between the Bureau of Justice Assistance and 40 local police agencies, these systems may be used to facilitate the immediate response and investigation of gunfire as well as potentially identifying high-risk locations to receive targeted preventative interventions to improve public safety more proactively.

Knightscope’s automated gunshot detection system will be integrated onto new K1 Blue Light Towers or as an upgrade to the over 7,000 devices already deployed across the country. Gunshot detection can be used as a stand-alone device or in concert with its K5 Outdoor and K3 Indoor Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs). It can also operate using optional solar power or light pole kits to make installation of the system even more flexible and user friendly.

The system is completely automated with precision localization that operates indoors and outdoors and is capable of locating shots in both the horizontal and vertical planes (location and elevation). Notifications are delivered in less than 2 seconds (assuming sufficient cellular service) using a multi-sensor system that is more reliable and minimizes false alarms. Knightscope believes that an on-site, hyper-focused, real-time system is significantly more effective than attempting a city-wide approach over vast areas. Sales are targeted to begin during Q4 2023.

Increased attention on gunshot-related crimes, especially on school grounds, has prompted changes in security measures, which is expected to fuel demand for gunshot detection systems. Smart Cities projects have also integrated gunshot detection into future planning assumptions to increase safety. Analysts predict market value to reach $646 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031 in North America.

“We are excited to begin the upgrade of our Nation’s public safety infrastructure by deploying technology that can give law enforcement officers and security professionals new capabilities with ‘eyes, ears, and voice’ on the ground driven by artificial intelligence 24/7/365,” said William Santana Li, chairman and chief executive officer, Knightscope, Inc. “This is just the beginning of our long-term march to deploy over 1 million machines-in-network having the capabilities to see, feel, hear, smell and speak,” continued Li.

To learn more about Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots, Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems and Automated Gunshot Detection, book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots, blue light emergency communications systems, and automated gunshot detection that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

