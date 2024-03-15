Knightscope 2023 Estimated Revenues Increase 128% to $12.8 Million

Technology Innovator Unveils Future Concepts for K1 Super Tower, K10 Patrol and K15 Tactical

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, announced on March 14, 2024 that, based on management’s estimates, its unaudited revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $12.8 million, as projected in the all new investor presentation detailing the future plans for the Company (download presentation here).









The foregoing revenue information is based on preliminary unaudited information and management estimates for the year ended December 31, 2023, is not a comprehensive statement of the Company’s financial results as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and is subject to completion of the Company’s financial closing procedures. The Company’s independent registered public accounting firm has not conducted an audit or review of, and does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to, this preliminary estimate.

INNOVATION WEEK CONCLUDES TODAY

Day 5 of Knightscope’s Innovation Week brings the weeklong event to a close today in a virtual Town Hall meeting with CEO, William Santana Li, where attendees are encouraged to “Ask Me Anything.” Day 4 concluded yesterday with an unveiling of Knightscope’s future concepts for a suite of potential products that would further drive the Company toward its mission to make the United States the safest country in the world – the K1 Super Tower, K10 Patrol, K15 Tactical and the AI-driven Mission Control.

REGISTRATION AND REPLAY

Registration for today’s Town Hall is required at www.knightscope.com/innovationweek. The final event begins at 10am PDT and will be simulcast on Knightscope’s social media pages – Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. All recordings from the week are available for replay on the Company’s Innovation Week web page.

