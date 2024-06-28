Home Business Wire Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release...
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Related Conference Call

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift”, the “Company”, or “we”) expects to release its 2024 second quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Additionally, Knight-Swift will host a live conference call with analysts and investors on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the earnings release, the results of operations, and other matters following its earnings press release. (Please note that since the call is expected to begin promptly as scheduled, you will need to join a few minutes before that time.) Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the Company’s website and will be available to download just before the scheduled conference call. To view the presentation, please visit https://investor.knight-swift.com/, “Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call Presentation.”


The earnings release will be available on the Company’s website https://investor.knight-swift.com/, and the Form 8-K will be available on the SEC website, http://www.sec.gov.

The public will be able to listen to and participate in the conference telephonically by dialing +1 (800) 717-1738 (Conference ID: 10669). An audio replay of the conference will be posted on the Company’s website for at least seven days after the meeting (https://investor.knight-swift.com/).

The Company assumes no responsibility to update any information posted on its website.

The earnings release may contain forward-looking statements made by the Company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors are directed to the information contained in Part I, Item 1A., Risk Factors, in Knight-Swift’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, for a discussion of the risks that may affect the Company’s future operating results. Actual results may differ.

Adam Miller, CEO, Andrew Hess, CFO, or Brad Stewart, Treasurer and SVP – (602) 606-6349

