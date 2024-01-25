Home Business Wire Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter 2023
PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), one of North America’s largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, has released its earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The release is currently available on the Knight-Swift investor relations website: https://investor.knight-swift.com/ and will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.


The company will hold a conference call this afternoon at 4:30 PM EST to further discuss its results of operations for the quarter. The dial in number for this conference call is +1 (888) 886-7786 (Conference ID: 87611655). Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the company’s investor relations website and will be available to download prior to the scheduled conference time. To view the presentation, please visit http://investor.knight-swift.com “Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call Presentation.”

