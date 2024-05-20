Home Business Wire Knight Federal Awarded Prime Contract for Joint Readiness Training Center Support
Prime Contract to Fortify Military Training

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FederalContractingKnight Federal Solutions, a federal contractor delivering specialized simulation, training, cybersecurity, IT, and intelligence analysis solutions to the Defense and Intelligence sectors, is honored to announce its recent prime contract award, with strategic partner Valiant Integrated Services, for the Joint Readiness Training Center Support Contract (JRTCSC) as of March 2024. With a performance period of four years and seven months, Knight Federal is set to bolster the training capabilities at Fort Johnson, LA, by providing mission support services aimed at Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) training to forge the combat leaders of the future.




Knight Federal’s mission aligns with the Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group’s goal of providing rigorous, multi-echelon training in a Decisive Action environment. This alignment encompasses the operating, maintaining, and sustainment of the JRTC Integrated Training Networks, support equipment and Access Control functions to all the training environments: Live, Virtual, Constructive, and Gaming. This, combined with additional Cybersecurity services, will sustain the JRTC’s enterprise Authorization to Operate (ATO) renewal efforts and secure key facilities within the JRTC Information Security (IS) enterprise.

“Knight Federal is committed to enhancing the preparedness of America’s military forces,” says Chris Baeten, CEO of Knight Federal. “This contract underlines our pledge to deliver robust training solutions and supports our passion to strengthen the nation’s warfighter.”

Knight Federal has been providing subcontracting support to Valiant at JRTC for the past two years under the Mission Support Contract and continues to emphasize its strategic focus on high-quality training and support for the military, ensuring our nation’s armed forces are well-prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

For more information, please visit KnightFederal.com.

About Knight Federal Solutions

Knight Federal Solutions provides simulation and training, cybersecurity, IT, and intelligence analysis solutions to the Defense and Intelligence sectors. The company focuses on developing mission driven, cost-effective solutions designed to exceed expectations and empower results. For additional information, visit www.knightfederal.com.

