KloudGin Achieves AWS Energy Competency Status

Designation recognizes KloudGin’s expertise in providing field service, work and asset management software solutions designed to help the energy and water industry prepare for a lower carbon future

KloudGin FSM & EAM software is designed to help accelerate the energy and grid modernization transition with flexible, reliable, and affordable energy that supports a greater mix of renewables

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#awspartners—KloudGin, Inc., a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) cloud-based field service, work and asset management solutions, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Energy Competency status. This designation recognizes that KloudGin has demonstrated deep expertise leveraging AWS to build, implement, and integrate technology that transforms complex business and operational systems to help accelerate the energy transition.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from multiple enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partner Network (APN) Program members with deep industry experience and expertise.

“Modern Software plays a critical role in improving the operational efficiency, asset reliability, worker safety, customer experience and efficiency of energy operations,” said Vikram Takru, Co-founder & CEO of KloudGin. “Achieving the AWS Energy Competency differentiates KloudGin as an AWS Partner with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success in the energy industry. This accomplishment recognizes KloudGin’s ability to transform the global energy industry with its innovative field service, work and asset management SaaS solutions. Leveraging AWS services, KloudGin allows our customers to capture new sources of revenue, manage distributed assets at scale, accelerate their low carbon footprint, and compete more efficiently in today’s economy.”

KloudGin’s solutions for both Energy and Water industries were the basis of receiving the AWS Energy Competency designation. These integrated software solutions are designed to help better connect with customers, deploy maintenance resources efficiently, and optimize the performance of assets to increase reliability and availability, to minimize costs, and reduce operational risks.

To receive the AWS Energy Competency designation, AWS Partners undergo a rigorous technical validation process, including a customer reference audit. The AWS Energy Competency helps customers build and implement advanced solutions powered by AWS across the industry value chain. By engaging with AWS Energy Competency Partners, customers gain access to highly specialized, trusted AWS Partners with verified and repeat customer success.

“Unified Field Service, Work and Asset Management are foundational solutions to address the needs of the energy transition and are the foundation of modern infrastructure deployment and maintenance,” concluded Takru. “Our AWS Energy Competency status allows us to work with AWS to help our customers achieve their energy transition goals.”

Click on these links for more information about KloudGin’s Field Service Management, Work & Asset Management and Predictive Maintenance SaaS solutions.

About KloudGin

KloudGin is the only SaaS single-platform, cloud-based field service, work and asset management solution that eliminates silos, automates work management processes, enables customer self-service, and increases worker productivity. KloudGin applications help operations develop new revenue streams and business models. Serving companies with complex asset management and field service requirements, KloudGin connects customers, employees, sub-contractors and assets with AI-powered access to information on any device, anywhere. For more information, visit www.kloudgin.com and follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/kloudgin.

Contacts

Tanya Stricker



KloudGin Inc.



503-539-7409