Klick Health Announces New AI Workflow that Simulates HCPs to Transform Market Research for Life Sciences

HCP AI FocusGroup provides access to thousands of simulated HCPs across therapeutic areas, specialties, and demographics for efficient message testing and validated insights

NEW YORK & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Life sciences marketers have an advanced, new way to test campaign messaging with healthcare professionals (HCPs) without hosting online or in-person focus groups. Klick Health today announced HCP AI FocusGroup™, a unique AI workflow that generates thousands of simulated HCPs and their reactions to give marketers deep validated insights faster and at a fraction of the cost of traditional market research methods. The approach also helps solve the all-too-common challenges related to HCP recruitment and participation.

Built on top of Klick’s proprietary MedOcean™ data lake and harnessing the power of generative AI, HCP AI FocusGroup enables the agency’s data scientists to create data-driven HCP personas and give clients access to statistically relevant medical professional reaction across therapeutic areas, specialities, and demographics.

“We harness advanced simulation to mirror the insights of thousands of healthcare professionals so our clients can test their brand messaging and that of their competitors’ more efficiently,” said JJ Mifsud, Vice President, Applied Artificial Intelligence at Klick Health. “HCP focus groups and surveys can be time-consuming and expensive, whereas we developed HCP AI FocusGroup to offer a rapid, cost-effective way to gather deep insights that can be used alongside traditional research to create a more comprehensive understanding of market dynamics.”

Detailed feedback from urban, suburban, and rural physician personas

Joseph Barbagallo, MD, Executive Vice President and Head of Medical Strategy at Klick and a licensed internal medicine physician, acknowledged that getting healthcare professionals to participate in live or even virtual market research can be challenging given the demands on their schedules.

“Healthcare professionals provide invaluable insights in driving the strategy, content, and campaigns our team builds for our clients in partnership with our Strategy and Creative colleagues,” added Barbagallo. “HCP AI FocusGroup offers a far more efficient way for us to help our clients create truly differentiated brands.”

The workflow has already been used to help a client evaluate their brand positioning and marketing messaging, while also providing a competitive assessment. Beyond providing detailed feedback and some direct quotes from 1,000 simulated oncologists and hematologists, HCP AI FocusGroup identified several common themes and trends. For instance, HCPs in urban settings demonstrated a strong preference for data-driven decision-making and access to detailed information, such as comparative efficacy, safety data, and long-term outcomes. Suburban HCPs also emphasized the need for robust clinical evidence, comparative data, and long-term safety profiles, but were also particularly receptive to messages focusing on patient quality of life. Rural-based HCPs expressed a strong need for treatments with manageable side effects and simplified dosing regimens. They were particularly receptive to messages highlighting tolerability and long-term safety.

This new approach draws upon existing research that shows how personas enhance engagement and prediction accuracy in LLMs. Mifsud said these studies on persona impact and LLM-driven focus groups help to inform the model’s ability to analyze responses at scale, ensuring more effective, targeted messaging.

Today's announcement marks the latest addition to Klick's existing AI and machine-learning innovations for the life sciences industry. In December, it announced the winners of the $1 million Klick Prize and introduced Guardrail™, its unique AI-enhanced pharma marketing compliance tool. Earlier in the year, it debuted KCM+AI™, the first AI social media comment moderator for the life sciences industry, LOVENet™, an AI framework that rapidly identifies new uses for existing drugs, and Genome Perspective™, the first AI tool to be developed by an advertising agency to expedite project planning and increase the efficiency and velocity of delivery to clients. In 2023, it launched KlickRx™, the first ChatGPT plugin for the life sciences industry in the U.S.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences, focused on hacking the boundaries of health by developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to achieve their full potential. The agency provides best-in-class marketing and advertising, media strategy and purchasing, medical affairs and medical communications, value and market access services, as well as enterprise omnichannel enablement among its specialized offerings. Klick’s client service is rooted in deep medical and scientific understanding, enabled by nearly 250 post-graduate, in-house medical experts; unrivaled decision sciences capabilities; and innovative, results-driven creative.

One of the most-awarded advertising agencies on the planet, Klick was named 2024 Clio Health Independent Agency of the Year, London International Awards Global (and Regional) Independent Health & Pharma Agency of the Year, as well as Cannes Lions #2 Healthcare Agency and #2 Healthcare Network for the second year running. Cannes Lions also recognized Klick as the 2024 #3 Independent Agency of the Year. In 2024, Klick won over 140 top creative honors, including the coveted Cannes Lions Innovation Grand Prix, and eight agency distinctions from the most respected advertising awards shows. Klick has also been ranked a Best Managed Company, Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace for Inclusion, Best Workplace for Professional Services, Most Admired Corporate Culture, and a FORTUNE Best Workplace in Advertising.

Established in 1997, Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve) has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Saratoga Springs, Toronto, London, São Paulo, and Singapore. It is part of the Klick Group of companies, which also includes Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

Press Contact

For more information, please contact Klick PR at pr@klick.com or (416) 214-4977