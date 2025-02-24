Klearcom First To Expand Global Carrier Testing Network to 340+ Providers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IVRTesting--Klearcom, a leading provider of AI-powered IVR and phone number testing solutions, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its global carrier network. Now supporting over 340+ carriers in 100+ countries across both fixed and mobile networks for IVR testing, the only company to do so globally, Klearcom is enabling businesses to ensure high-quality customer interactions across the world.

This latest expansion marks a critical milestone in Klearcom’s mission to help businesses achieve flawless customer experiences. With new carrier coverage across multiple regions, companies can now conduct more accurate, in-country testing to verify IVR performance, toll-free number reliability, and international call connectivity with unmatched precision.

Mark Rohan, Co-Founder and COO of Klearcom, commented on the expansion: “This is a significant step forward in our mission to help businesses achieve global visibility at a local level. Expanding our global carrier network ensures that we can replicate real-world call scenarios in more locations than ever before, empowering businesses to proactively prevent telecom issues before they impact customer experience.”

Klearcom’s enhanced network delivers key benefits, including industry-leading global testing as the only company offering IVR and phone number testing across 100+ countries with real customer call replication. With a network of over 340+ carriers, businesses can replicate real-world customer calls in-country across multiple providers for true end-to-end testing. The non-intrusive testing platform, used by Pfizer, HPE and others, requires no installations or disruptions, delivering accurate and actionable insights seamlessly.

To further enhance its testing capabilities, Klearcom has onboarded over 50 new carrier options across the globe in the last few months, ensuring optimal service quality in key markets, including Brazil, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, Australia, China, India, the UK, and many more. With this expansion, businesses can eliminate blind spots in their telecom infrastructure, ensuring consistent and reliable call quality whether customers are reaching out from North America, Europe, Asia, or beyond.

Businesses benefit from 24/7/365 triage support for real-time issue resolution, non-intrusive audio with no installations required, and unlimited voice channels ensuring maximum availability with no port restrictions.

