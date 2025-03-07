KLDiscovery Strengthens Board of Directors with the Appointment of Andrew Shimek and Chris Stone

Industry Veterans Bring Expertise in eDiscovery, AI, and Technology to Drive KLDiscovery’s Continued Innovation and Growth

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KLDiscovery Inc. ("KLDiscovery" or the “Company”), a leading global provider of eDiscovery, information governance, and data management technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Andrew Shimek and Chris Stone to its Board of Directors, effective March 4, 2025.

Andrew Shimek brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in legal technology and eDiscovery. He has held executive roles at top industry firms and played a key role in shaping innovative eDiscovery services and software. With a strategic mindset and deep operational expertise, Shimek has led business expansion while optimizing service delivery in complex legal and regulatory landscapes.

Chris Stone is a technology industry veteran with over three decades of experience in artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise software, and digital transformation. Throughout his career, he has driven AI development, software engineering, and innovation at major technology companies. Stone’s expertise will help KLDiscovery integrate cutting-edge AI advancements into its offerings, further enhancing its solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Andrew and Chris to KLDiscovery’s Board," said Mike Suchsland, Chairman of the Board at KLDiscovery. "Andrew’s expertise in eDiscovery services and software, combined with Chris’s deep background in technology and AI, aligns with our strategic vision. Their insights will play a vital role in pushing boundaries, innovating, and delivering high-quality solutions for our clients."

"KLDiscovery has long been a leader in eDiscovery and legal technology, and I’m honored to join the Board at such a pivotal time," said Andrew Shimek. "I look forward to working alongside the team to drive innovation and continue delivering the reliable, high-quality solutions clients expect."

Chris Stone added, "KLDiscovery is at the forefront of integrating AI into legal services. I’m eager to bring my experience to the Board and help shape the company’s approach to technology-driven growth and transformation."

The appointment of Shimek and Stone reflects KLDiscovery’s commitment to innovation, AI leadership, and providing top-tier eDiscovery services. Their collective experience will support the company’s ongoing expansion and evolution.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery is a global leader in eDiscovery, compliance, and data management solutions, empowering law firms, corporations, and government agencies to tackle their most complex legal and regulatory challenges. With 26 strategic locations across 17 countries and over three decades of expertise, we combine advanced technology, AI-driven automation, and deep forensic capabilities to transform digital evidence into actionable intelligence.

KLDiscovery’s award-winning solutions support regulatory investigations, cross-border litigation, and cyber incident response—delivering advisory consulting services, driving strategic advantages, reducing costs, and ensuring defensible outcomes. Through its global data management business, KLDiscovery provides world-class data recovery, disaster recovery, ransomware recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction, and tape management. Backed by our 24/7 white-glove support, KLDiscovery is the trusted partner for organizations worldwide.

